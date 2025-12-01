Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Deni Avdija recorded his fourth career triple-double, racking up game highs of 31 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 123-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Avdija shot just 6-14 from the field, but made 19 of his 23 free throw attempts (both figures career highs). He also swiped one steal and committed just one turnover in 37 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Jalen Johnson poured in a career-high 41 points as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers 142-134 in double overtime. Johnson went 10-21 from the floor (4-8 on threes) and 17-22 from the charity stripe. He added a game-high 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 45 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Payton Pritchard scored a season-high 42 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-115 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Pritchard shot 15-22 from the field (6-11 on threes) and 6-6 from the free throw line. He also contributed three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes played.

Milestones