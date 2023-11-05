Celtics Continue Early-Season Roll

The Boston Celtics continued their early-season roll, beating the Brooklyn Nets 124-114. The Celtics have started a season with five straight wins for the 11th time in franchise history, and the first time since the 2009-10 season.

The Celtics have scored a total of 632 points this season, an average of 126.4 PPG. The last team to score at least 632 points through their first five games of a season was the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (685). The Celtics point differential of +92 is the largest through five games since the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (+104).

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who recorded game highs of 32 points and 11 rebounds. Tatum shot 10-20 from the floor — including 6-10 from 3-point range — and made all six of his free throws.

Tatum scored his 10,000th career point on a free throw with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter. At 25 years and 246 days old, Tatum is the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Teammate Kristaps Porzingis had his most productive game since opening night, scoring 22 points on 8-10 shooting from the field. He also snagged seven rebounds and blocked a game-high three shots.

The Nets’ Cam Thomas poured in a team-high 27 points, but made just 11 of his 24 attempts from the field. Thomas has scored at least 27 points in four of his six games this season.

Sixers Eclipse Suns

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their fourth straight win after a season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, pulling away in the fourth quarter of a 112-100 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid scored a team-high 26 points and hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds. He’s one of four Sixers who have scored at least 100 points this season:

147 — Joel Embiid

131 — Tyrese Maxey

105 — Kelly Oubre Jr.

100 — Tobias Harris

The Sixers are the first team in NBA history with four such players through the first five games of a season.

Maxey scored 22 points and matched his career high with 10 assists. It’s the first 20-point, 10-assist game of Maxey’s career. Embiid and Maxey are the only teammates since the ABA-NBA merger to each record at least 125 points, 25 rebounds, and 25 assists through their team’s first five games of a season.

Oubre Jr. scored 25 points on 10-18 shooting from the field. A late-September signing, Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.0 PPG with shooting percentages of 53.6% from the field, 44.8% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the free throw line.

Harris scored 18 points, shooting 7-10 from the field and hitting all four of his free throws. Harris also snagged 10 rebounds, giving him 100 career double-doubles.

The Suns’ Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points with eight rebounds, reaching 7,000 career rebounds in the fourth quarter. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his last five games, but the Suns have dropped four of those contests.

Hornets Hold Off Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton matched his career high with 43 points and handed out 12 assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Indiana Pacers fell to the Charlotte Hornets 125-124. Haliburton became the first Pacer to record a 40-point, 10-assist game since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.

Haliburton scored 25 points and dished out five assists in the third quarter alone, as the Pacers turned an eight-point deficit into a four-point lead. Haliburton is the only player to record at least 25 points and five assists in a quarter since the NBA began tracking play-by-play in 1996-97.

Haliburton shot 14-21 from the field (8-12 on 3-pointers) and made all seven of his free throws. It’s the fifth-highest true shooting percentage ever recorded in a 40-point, 10-assist game:

97.7% — Stephen Curry (Feb. 22, 2018)

92.5% — Curry (April 9, 2015)

92.5% — James Harden (Nov. 5, 2017)

89.5% — Damian Lillard (March 16, 2021)

89.3% — Tyrese Haliburton (Nov. 4, 2023)

Mark Williams scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Hornets, making nine of his 12 attempts from the field and all nine of his free throws. Williams also contributed seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Quick Hitters

Other tidbits from last night’s games: