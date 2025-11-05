Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and dished out 12 assists, both game-high figures, as the Oklahoma City Thunder moved to 8-0 with a 126-107 victory over the LA Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 9-14 from the field (4-5 on threes) and 8-9 from the free throw line. He also recorded four rebounds and a game-high three blocks (tied with Chet Holmgren) in 29 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Josh Giddey recorded his 20th career triple-double, scoring a team-high 29 points to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and 12 assists in the Chicago Bulls’ 113-111 comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giddey went 10-19 from the floor (2-4 on threes) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also swiped one steal in 37 minutes of playing time.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 39 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Sixers fell to the Bulls. Maxey shot 14-26 from the field (6-10 on threes) and made all five of his free throw attempts. He added five rebounds, a team-high five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 39 minutes of action.

Milestones