Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wemabnyama produced career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs edged out the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 to pick up their sixth straight win. Wembanyama shot 16-28 from the field and 19-23 from the free throw line. He also recorded game highs of eight blocks and two steals (tied with Devin Vassell) in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 201st career triple-double, racking up game highs of 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 128-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. Jokic was very efficient, going 13-19 from the floor and 6-7 from the charity stripe. He also swiped a game-high three steals (tied with two others) in 30 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Doncic shot 11-23 from the field (6-13 on threes) and 12-13 from the freer throw line. He added a team-high nine rebounds, a team-high seven assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama became the first player in San Antonio Spurs history to record a 50-point, 20-rebound game. At 22 years and 304 days old, he’s the second-youngest player in NBA history to produce such a game, trailing only Bob McAdoo (22 years, 150 days).

Wembanyama is just the second player to record at least 50 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks in a game since the NBA began tracking blocks in the 1973-74 season. McAdoo was the first player to achieve the feat on Feb. 22, 1974.

Wembanyama ’s eight blocks are the most officially recorded by a player in a 50-point game. The previous mark of seven blocks was shared by McAdoo, David Robinson, and Joel Embiid.

Wembanyama broke the franchise record for most free throw made in a game with 19. The previous mark of 18 makes was shared by David Robinson (four times), George Gervin (twice), and Manu Ginobili.

LeBron James made his 16,000th career field goal in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. He’s the first player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Doncic scored at least 40 points in a game for the 67th time, breaking a tie with Jerry West for 14th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard. Only two players in league history have recorded more 40-point games before their 28th birthday: Wilt Chamberlain (214) and Michael Jordan (103).

Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and two steals as the Miami Heat outlasted the LA Clippers 117-116 in overtime. It was his 477th career 25-point game, tying Bob Pettit for 19th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Doncic has compiled at least 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of his last six games, tying Oscar Robertson for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of seven straight 35-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games is held by Robertson.

Doncic has made at least six 3-pointers in six straight games, tying Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry for the longest such streak in NBA history. He’s gone 40-89 (44.9%) from beyond the arc over that span.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 42 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 124-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was his 158th consecutive 15-point game, the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds as the New York Knicks routed the Chicago Bulls 135-105. He’s just the third player in franchise history to record a double-double in each of his first eight games of a season, joining Willis Reed and Charles Oakley.

The Clippers have lost seven games in a row, matching the longest losing streak of head coach Tyronn Lue ’s career. He also had a seven-game losing streak with the Cleveland Cavaliers that spanned the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: San Antonio Spurs (six) and Philadelphia 76ers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: LA Clippers (seven), Chicago Bulls (six), Utah Jazz (six), and Charlotte Hornets (five).

The Bulls are just the second team in NBA history to allow at least 120 points in each of their first eight games of a season. The Denver Nuggets gave up at least 120 points in 12 straight games to open the 1983-84 campaign.

Miscellany