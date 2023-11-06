Cavs Stop Road Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors 115-104 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, stopping the Warriors four-game road winning streak. The Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 31 points on 11-19 shooting from the field, also dishing out a team-high seven assists (tied).

Mitchell is the only player in franchise history to average at least 30 PPG through his first six games of a season (he’s missed one game this season). Mitchell has accomplished the feat twice, last season (32.2 PPG) and this season (32.5 PPG).

Backcourt mate Darius Garland scored 24 points and matched Mitchell’s team-leading seven assists. Garland shot just 6-17 from the field — missing all five of his 3-point attempts — but made 12 of his 13 free throws.

The Warriors were led by Stephen Curry, who scored 28 points. The 35-year-old Curry is the oldest player in NBA history to open a season with seven straight 20-point games. He’s also the first player age 35 years or older to average at least 30 PPG through his first seven games of a season.

Curry connected on seven of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He’s made at least four 3-pointers in each of his first seven games this season. It’s the second time in NBA history a player has done this, the first being Curry in 2018-19.

Curry is averaging 30.4 PPG this season, shooting 54.5% from the field, 48.8% from 3-point range, and 92.9% from the free throw line. It’s the third time Curry has averaged at least 30 PPG with 50/45/90 shooting splits through the first seven games of a season (2015-16 and 2018-19). The only other player in NBA history to do this even once is Michael Redd in 2006-07.

Mavs Rally, Beat Hornets

Luka Doncic fell one assist shy of a triple-double, tallying 23 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists as the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 124-118. The Mavericks improved to 5-1 for their best start since the 2004-05 season, when they won seven of their first eight games.

Doncic became the second player in franchise history to record a double-double in each of his first six games of a season, joining DeAndre Jordan (2018-19). Doncic is averaging 32.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, and 9.3 APG this season.

The Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II and Grant Williams each made seven of their nine attempts from the floor, scoring 18 and 15 points, respectively. Lively II also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball produced team highs of 30 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds (tied) for the Hornets. Ball is just the second player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double, joining Anthony Mason (March 31, 2000).

Hornets center Mark Williams scored 19 points and matched Ball’s team-leading 10 rebounds. Williams went a perfect 8-8 from the floor, tying his career high for field goals made in a game without a miss.

Quick Hitters

Some additional notes on yesterday’s action: