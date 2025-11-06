Statitudes

Statitudes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
7d

Oscar has 15 triple-15 games. That was Jokic 15th such game in the regular season, he also has one in the playoffs.

Notably, all of Robertson's such games occurred in his first 5 seasons (1960/61 to 1964/65), whereas Jokic only had one such game in his first 7 seasons, stepping up since 2022/23.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Justin Kubatko and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin Kubatko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture