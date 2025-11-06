Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his fifth triple-double in seven games, compiling game highs of 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 122-112 win over the Miami Heat. Jokic went 12-18 from the field (2-5 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also swiped a team-high three steals in 37 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Donovan Mitchell poured in a game-high 46 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell shot a blistering 15-21 from the floor (6-11 on threes) and 10-10 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high eight assists (tied with Lonzo Ball), four rebounds, and one steal, and did not commit a personal foul in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic racked up game highs of 35 points, 13 assists, five steals, and two blocks (tied with Deandre Ayton) as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the San Antonio Spurs 118-116 for their fifth straight win. Doncic also grabbed nine rebounds in 42 minutes of court time. He went just 9-27 from the field (4-11 on threes), but made 13 of his 17 free throw attempts.

Milestones

Jokic recorded his 15th career game with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the most such games in NBA history.

Doncic is just the second player in NBA history to reach 200 points through his first five games of a season. He joins Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved the feat in 1961-62 and 1962-63.

The Sacramento Kings’ Russell Westbrook (23 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists) produced his NBA-record 204th career triple-double in a 121-116 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Kings are the seventh different franchise for which Westbrook has recorded a triple-double, the most in league history.

Westbrook increased his career total to 8,734 rebounds, passing Jason Kidd to become the leading rebounder among guards in NBA history. He ranks 63rd overall on the league’s all-time list.

The Spurs’ Harrison Barnes appeared in his 1,000th regular season game. He’s the 16th active player and 153rd player overall to attain that milestone.

The Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. (4-8 on threes) made his 1,000th career 3-pointer. He’s the 55th active player and 167th player overall to reach that mark.

Mitchell recorded his 20th career 40-point game with the Cavaliers. The only other player in franchise history to reach that mark is LeBron James with 51.

Streaking

Jokic has recorded at least five triple-doubles in each of his last 10 seasons, tying Oscar Robertson (1960-61 to 1969-70) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Doncic is the first player to open a season with five consecutive 25-point double-doubles since Karl Malone in 1988-89. They are the only players in the last 60 seasons to achieve this feat.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 points) scored at least 20 points for the 81st consecutive game in a 121-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 126 and 92 games by Wilt Chamberlain.

The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey (27 points, nine assists) has recorded at least 25 points and five assists in each of his eight games this season. The only other players in NBA history to open a season with eight such games in a row are Allen Iverson (2005-06) and Luka Doncic (2022-23).

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (one block) has blocked at least one shot in 92 straight games, the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74.

The New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns (10 rebounds) extended his streak of games with double-digit rebounds to 19 in a 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves. His previous career-long streak of 18 such games in a row was achieved with the Timberwolves.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Houston Rockets (five) and Los Angeles Lakers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (six).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-44 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in 95 straight games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The league-record run of 97 games is held by the Houston Rockets (Dec. 13, 2018 to Jan. 18, 2020).

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cavaliers extended their franchise-record streaks of 100-point games to 66 and 52, respectively. The Timberwolves’ run is tied for the 23rd-longest such streak in NBA history.

The New York Knicks (19-42 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 24 regular season games, matching the longest such streak in franchise history (April 14 to Nov. 1, 2021).

Miscellany