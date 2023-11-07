Efficient Process

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid compiled 48 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in a 146-128 rout of the Washington Wizards. Embiid did all of this in just 31 minutes played, the fewest in NBA history by a player in a 45-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game.

Embiid scored a franchise-record 29 points in the third quarter, a period in which he made all 10 of his shots from the floor and all nine of his free throws. For the game, Embiid shot 17-25 from the field and 14-14 from the free throw line.

Embiid now has 40 career 40-point games. He’s just the ninth player in NBA history to reach that mark in 400 or fewer games played (last night was Embiid’s 400th career game).

Embiid is averaging 32.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, and 6.2 APG this season. He’s the first player in franchise history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG through his first six games of a season.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 9-16 shooting from the field. Maxey also handed out a a game-high 11 assists, establishing a new career high just one game after the first 10-assist game of his career.

Embiid and Maxey — who is averaging 25.5 PPG and 7.3 APG this season — are just the third duo in the last 60 seasons to each average at least 25 PPG and 5 APG through their team’s first six games of a season. They join Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant (2018-19 Golden State Warriors) and Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum (2020-21 Portland Trail Blazers).

Pacers Demolish Spurs

The Indiana Pacers scored 86 first-half points on their way to a 152-111 demolition of the San Antonio Spurs. The Pacers matched the franchise records for most points in a half and a game since joining the NBA in 1976.

The Spurs are just the third team in NBA history to record multiple 40-point losses in their first seven games of a season, joining the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies (expansion team) and 2017-18 Phoenix Suns. It’s the 10th time the Spurs have lost a game by at least 35 points over the last two seasons. No other team has recorded more than two such losses in that span.

Twelve Pacers scored at least five points, led by Tyrese Haliburton with 23. Haliburton also dished out eight assists, increasing his season totals to 144 points and 70 assists. Only four other players in NBA history have recorded at least 140 points and 70 assists through their first six games of a season: Oscar Robertson (twice), Guy Rodgers, Kevin Johnson, and James Harden.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle picked up the 900th regular season win of his career. He’s the 14th coach in NBA history to reach that mark, but only two needed more games to do so than Carlisle’s total of 1,696: Bill Fitch (1,909) and Dick Motta (1,827).

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Nuggets Storm Back, Defeat Pelicans

Nikola Jokic produced game highs of 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets stormed back to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-116, improving to 7-1 on the season. Trailing by 20 points with 4:43 left in the second quarter, the Nuggets outscored the Pelicans 93-55 the rest of the way.

It was the 108th triple-double of Jokic’s career, breaking a tie with Jason Kidd and LeBron James for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time list. Jokic — who made 15 of his 24 attempts from the floor — has shot at least 60% from the field in 60 of those triple-doubles, by far the most such games in NBA history.

Teammate Aaron Godron had another solid all-around game, scoring 15 points on 7-11 shooting from the field with 12 rebounds and six assists. Gordon is the first Nugget other than Jokic to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in back-to-back games since Kenyon Martin on November 21 & 23, 2004.

Nuggets rookie Julian Strawther came off the bench to score 21 points in just 19 minutes of action. Strawther shot 8-13 from the floor, making five of his nine 3-point attempts.

The Pelicans were led by rookie Jordan Hawkins, who scored 31 points on 10-19 shooting from the field. Hawkins made seven 3-pointers, tying the franchise rookie record held by Trey Murphy III (March 11, 2022).

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson fell one assist shy of a triple-double, recording 20 points, 10 rebound, and nine assists. Williamson has scored at least 20 points in five of his six games this season.

Quick Hitters

Additional notes on last night’s busy schedule: