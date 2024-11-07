Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored 23 points to go with game highs of 20 rebounds and 16 assists as the Denver Nuggets knocked off the previously-unbeaten Oklahoma City Thunder 124-122. Jokic shot 9-20 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line. He added a team-high two steals (tied with Christian Braun) and two blocks in 39 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double, logging 17 points, 11 rebounds, and a game-high 13 assists in the Sacramento Kings’ 122-107 win over the Toronto Raptors. Sabonis did not miss a shot from either the floor or the free throw line, going 6-6 and 5-5, respectively. He was not charged with a turnover or a personal foul in 34 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Zaccharie Risacher scored a career-high 33 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 121-116. Risacher went 11-18 from the field, making six of his 10 attempts from 3-point range. He also contributed seven rebounds, three steals, and a team-high two blocks in 37 minutes played.