Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jalen Green made his belated Phoenix Suns debut, scoring a game-high 29 points in a 115-102 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Green shot 10-20 from the field, sinking six of his 13 attempts from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, three assists, and two steals, posting a game-high rating of plus-30 points in just 23 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker scored 24 points in the Suns’ win over the Clippers. He also contributed a game-high seven assists (tied with Collin Gillespie), six rebounds, and a game-high three steals (tied with Grayson Allen) in 37 minutes of action. Booker went 10-22 from the floor, hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts

Third ⭐️

Ivica Zubac scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds in the Clippers’ loss to the Suns. He went 8-14 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. Zubac also swiped a team-high two steals in 27 minutes played.