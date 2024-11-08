Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Anthony Edwards bagged a game-high 33 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to defeat the Chicago Bulls 135-119. Edwards scored 13 of his points in the fourth quarter, going 5-5 from the field with three 3-pointers made. For the game, he shot 13-24 from the floor, including 5-9 from 3-point range. Edwards also contributed eight rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Damian Lillard produced game highs of 34 points, seven assists (tied with Collin Sexton), and four steals (tied with Andre Jackson Jr.) as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a six-game losing skid with a 123-100 rout of the Utah Jazz. Lillard went 12-22 from the field (4-11 on 3-pointers) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He did not commit a turnover in a game-high 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and hauled in a game-high 16 rebounds in the Bucks’ blowout win over the Jazz. Antetokounmpo shot 11-21 from the floor and made nine of his 12 free throw attempts. He also had one steal and one block in 30 minutes played.