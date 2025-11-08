Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Isaiah Hartenstein scored a career-high 33 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled to a 132-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Hartenstein was incredibly efficient, shooting 14-17 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line. He also led all players with 19 rebounds and three blocks, posting a game-high rating of plus-32 points in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced game highs of 41 points and 15 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 126-110 win over the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo went 16-32 from the floor and 8-11 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high nine assists, two steals, and a game-high two blocks in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Cade Cunningham scored 34 points and dished out 10 assists, both game-high figures, as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Brooklyn Nets 125-107. Cunningham shot 13-18 from the field and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also swiped one steal in 33 minutes of playing time.

Milestones

Antetokounmpo recorded his 56th career 40-point game, tying Dominique Wilkins for the 17th-most such games in NBA history. He increased his career point total to 20,805, passing David Robinson to take over 45th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to record at least 250 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists through his first eight games of a season. He’s averaging 33.4 PPG, 12.9 RPG, and 6.6 APG with a field goal percentage of 64.2% this season.

Draymond Green (four assists) delivered his 5,000th career assist in the Golden State Warriors’ 129-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He’s the 23rd player in NBA history to record at least 5,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists.

The Miami Heat scored a franchise-record 53 points in the first quarter of their 126-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets, besting the previous mark of 48 set on March 2, 1989 in the fourth quarter. It’s the second-highest point total in an opening period in NBA history, trailing only the Golden State Warriors’ 55 points on April 9, 2023.

Streaking

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30 points) produced his 82nd consecutive 20-point game. It’s the third-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only runs of 126 and 92 games by Wilt Chamberlain.

Dyson Daniels (two steals) tied Doc Rivers’ franchise-record for most consecutive games with a steal in the Atlanta Hawks’ 109-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Daniels and Rivers (Jan. 29, 1985 to Feb. 19, 1986) each recorded at least one steal in 61 straight games.

Victor Wembanyama (two blocks) extended his streak of games with at least one block to 93 in a 121-110 win over the Houston Rockets. It’s the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 19 regular season games, tying Wilt Chamberlain (Nov. 11 to Dec. 10, 1966) for the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history. The league record of 27 such games in a row is held by Antetokounmpo.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Detroit Pistons (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games: Washington Wizards (seven).

The Chicago Bulls have scored at least 110 points in 36 straight regular season games, tying the Denver Nuggets (Jan. 24 to Nov. 4, 1981) for the third-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (20-45 on threes) extended their streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 96 in a 148-114 demolition of the Wizards. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, just one game shy of the league record held by the Houston Rockets (Dec. 13, 2018 to Jan. 18, 2020).

The Cavaliers ran their streak of 100-point games to 53, the longest such streak in franchise history by 12 games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Utah Jazz 137-97, scoring at least 100 points for the 67th consecutive game. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 27 games) and tied for the 20th-longest such streak in NBA history.

Thanks for reading Statitudes! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Miscellany