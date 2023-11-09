Nuggets Extend Hot Start
Nikola Jokic compiled 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals as the Denver Nuggets edged the Golden State Warriors 108-105. The Nuggets improved to 8-1 on the season, matching the best nine-game start in franchise history.
Jokic has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his nine games this season. The last player to start a season with at least nine straight 20-point, 10-rebound games was Kevin Garnett in 2004-05.
Jokic shot 14-25 from the floor, although he hit just one of his eight 3-point attempts. Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists with 55% shooting from the field in each of his last four games. The last player to record at least four such games in a row was Larry Bird in January 1982 (five in a row).
The Nuggets’ Reggie Jackson started at point guard in place of the injured Jamal Murray, who will miss the remainder of the month with a hamstring injury. Jackson scored 20 points, dished out a team-high six assists, and did not commit a turnover.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, but made just six of his 17 shots from the field (all of his makes were 3-pointers). Curry has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his nine games this season, the longest such streak to start a season in NBA history. He’s also the oldest player to open a season with nine straight 20-point games.
Sixers Narrowly Defeat Rivals
Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow 106-103 win over the Boston Celtics, producing team highs of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. The Sixers have won six straight games since a season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the longest active winning streak in the NBA.
Embiid has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last five games, and has scored at least 24 points in all seven games this season. Embiid is just the third player in franchise history to average at least 30 PPG through his first seven games of a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66) and Allen Iverson (2005-06).
The second member of the Sixers’ dynamic duo, Tyrese Maxey, scored 25 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and distributed a team-high five assists. Maxey is averaging 25.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG through seven games this season, shooting 40.7% from 3-point range and 90.3% from the free throw line.
Offseason acquisition Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with a game-high 29 points, shooting 10-19 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. Porzingis is averaging 20.9 PPG on 55/41/83 shooting splits this season.
The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was held to a season-low 16 points, but produced game highs of 15 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. For the season, Tatum is averaging 28.4 PPG and 9.7 RPG, shooting 53.7% from the field, 41.1% from 3-point range, and 81.1% from the free throw line.
Quick Hitters
Other musings from around the NBA:
The Indiana Pacers continued to score points in bunches, pulling away in the fourth quarter of a 134-118 win over the Utah Jazz. The Pacers have scored 1,008 points this season, the most by a team through eight games since the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets.
The New York Knicks routed the San Antonio Spurs 126-105, spoiling Victor Wembanyama’s Madison Square Garden debut. Julius Randle tallied 23 points, a game-high 16 rebounds, and five assists for the Knicks. The Spurs have lost 24 games by 20 or more points over the last two seasons, six more such losses than any other team.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the LA Clippers 100-93, handing the Clippers their fourth straight road loss. The Clippers’ “Big Four” — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook — shot a combined 24-63 from the field (38.1%), making just six of their 26 attempts from 3-point range (23.1%).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander erupted for 43 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-120. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 15-22 from the field and 12-13 from the free throw line, adding seven rebounds and six assists. Rookie center Chet Holmgren had 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks for the Thunder. He’s averaging 16.8 PPG this season, with shooting percentages of 57.5% from the field, 55.6% from 3-point range, and 90.0% from the free throw line. Holmgren is the first player in NBA history to average at least 15 PPG on 50/40/90 shooting splits through the first eight games of his career.
The Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 5-2 with an easy 122-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert scored 17 points and hauled in 21 rebounds. Gobert has snagged at least 10 rebounds in each of his seven games this season, and leads the NBA with an average of 13.6 RPG. Teammate Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 26 points, adding eight assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Damian Lillard scored a game-high 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks narrowly escaped the Detroit Pistons 120-118. Lillard shot just 10-25 from the field (2-12 on 3-pointers), but made 12 of his 13 free throws. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 33 points, adding eight rebounds and eight assists. Detroit has dropped six straight games, the longest active losing streak in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks in the Miami Heat’s 108-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Heat’s Kyle Lowry fell one assist shy of a triple-double, producing 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. The Grizzlies are off to a league-worst 1-7 start after winning 51 games last season.
Jusuf Nurkic compiled 20 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals as the Phoenix Suns needed overtime to defeat the Chicago Bulls 116-115. Teammate Kevin Durant chipped in with 25 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. Bradley Beal made his long-awaited debut for the Suns, scoring 13 points in 24 minutes of action.
The Sacramento Kings snapped a three-game losing skid, surviving the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 in overtime. Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored a team-high 27 points on 11-14 shooting from the field, adding a game-high 11 rebounds and nine assists. The Trail Blazers’ Jerami Grant led all scorers with 38 points, also contributing nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.
The Toronto Raptors evened their record at 4-4, picking up a 127-116 road win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Raptors’ Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 31 points with 12 rebounds and five assists, making 15 of his 25 attempts from the field. Luka Doncic recorded team highs of 31 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and four steals for the Mavericks, but shot just 11-26 from the field (including 2-10 from 3-point range).
The Houston Rockets won their fourth consecutive game, blasting the Los Angeles Lakers 128-94. Jalen Green scored a game-high 28 points for the Rockets, shooting 11-15 from the floor (including 5-6 on 3-pointers). Houston has recorded back-to-back 25-point wins for the first time since April 2 & 3, 2019.
Kyle Kuzma recorded team highs of 33 points and nine rebounds, helping the Washington Wizards snap a four-game losing streak with an easy 132-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets were led by LaMelo Ball, who produced game highs of 34 points (on 13-22 shooting from the field) and seven assists.