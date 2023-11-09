Nuggets Extend Hot Start

Nikola Jokic compiled 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals as the Denver Nuggets edged the Golden State Warriors 108-105. The Nuggets improved to 8-1 on the season, matching the best nine-game start in franchise history.

Jokic has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his nine games this season. The last player to start a season with at least nine straight 20-point, 10-rebound games was Kevin Garnett in 2004-05.

Jokic shot 14-25 from the floor, although he hit just one of his eight 3-point attempts. Jokic has recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists with 55% shooting from the field in each of his last four games. The last player to record at least four such games in a row was Larry Bird in January 1982 (five in a row).

The Nuggets’ Reggie Jackson started at point guard in place of the injured Jamal Murray, who will miss the remainder of the month with a hamstring injury. Jackson scored 20 points, dished out a team-high six assists, and did not commit a turnover.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, but made just six of his 17 shots from the field (all of his makes were 3-pointers). Curry has made at least four 3-pointers in each of his nine games this season, the longest such streak to start a season in NBA history. He’s also the oldest player to open a season with nine straight 20-point games.

Sixers Narrowly Defeat Rivals

Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers to a narrow 106-103 win over the Boston Celtics, producing team highs of 27 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. The Sixers have won six straight games since a season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the longest active winning streak in the NBA.

Embiid has recorded at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last five games, and has scored at least 24 points in all seven games this season. Embiid is just the third player in franchise history to average at least 30 PPG through his first seven games of a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66) and Allen Iverson (2005-06).

The second member of the Sixers’ dynamic duo, Tyrese Maxey, scored 25 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and distributed a team-high five assists. Maxey is averaging 25.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG through seven games this season, shooting 40.7% from 3-point range and 90.3% from the free throw line.

Offseason acquisition Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with a game-high 29 points, shooting 10-19 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. Porzingis is averaging 20.9 PPG on 55/41/83 shooting splits this season.

The Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was held to a season-low 16 points, but produced game highs of 15 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. For the season, Tatum is averaging 28.4 PPG and 9.7 RPG, shooting 53.7% from the field, 41.1% from 3-point range, and 81.1% from the free throw line.

Quick Hitters

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