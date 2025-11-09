Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Trey Murphy III matched his career high with 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the San Antonio Spurs 126-119. Murphy III went 15-22 from the field (5-11 on threes) and sank all six of his free throw attempts. He added a team-high nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal, committing just one turnover and one personal foul in 38 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic posted his sixth triple-double in nine games this season, compiling game highs of 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 117-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. Jokic shot 10-14 from the floor and missed just one of his 12 attempts from the charity stripe. He also swiped one steal, but on the downside committed a game-high eight turnovers in 32 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Trendon Watford recorded his first career triple-double, scoring 20 points to go with career highs of 17 rebounds and 10 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers outscored the Toronto Raptors 130-120. Watford was efficient, making eight of his 10 attempts from the field. He also blocked one shot and was charged with just one turnover in 37 minutes of playing time.

Milestones