Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Evan Mobley produced game highs of 23 points (tied with Cameron Johnson), 16 rebounds, and four steals to help the Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated with a 105-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Mobley made 10 his 11 shots from the floor, including one 3-pointer. He committed just one personal foul in a team-high 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama tallied 24 points, 16 rebounds, and seven blocks, all game-high figures, but it wasn’t enough as the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Utah Jazz 111-110. Wembanyama went 8-15 from the field, hitting six of his nine 3-point attempts. On the downside, he committed six turnovers in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

James Harden recorded game highs of 24 points (tied with Norman Powell), 12 rebounds (tied with two others), and seven assists in the LA Clippers’ 105-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Harden struggled from the floor (5-17, 2-8 on 3-pointers), but made 12 of his 13 free throw attempts. He also swiped one steal in 34 minutes of playing time.