Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-22 from the field (3-9 on threes) and 10-11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds, a team-high six assists, and two steals, committing just one turnover and no personal fouls in 35 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 31 points as the Houston Rockets rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-115. Durant went 11-15 from the floor (2-2 on threes) and 7-9 from the charity stripe. He also dished out a game-high seven assists (tied with Alperen Sengun) in 37 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double, posting game highs of 28 points and 12 rebounds in the New York Knicks’ 134-98 rout of the Brooklyn Nets. Towns shot 10-17 from the field and sank all eight of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a game-high two steals (tied with two others) in 28 minutes played.

Milestones