Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Paul George set a franchise record for most points scored by a player in his Boston Celtics debut with 38, but it wasn’t enough in a 121-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons. George shot 12-21 from the field (7-12 on threes) and 7-8 from the free throw line. He also recorded a game-high five steals, five rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 116-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs, extending his NBA-record streak of 20-point games to 141. Gilgeous-Alexander went 13-27 from the floor, hitting three of his seven 3-point attempts. He added six rebounds, four assists, a game-high three steals, and three blocks in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 28 points as the new-look Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 106-100. Maxey shot 9-19 from the field and 8-9 from the charity stripe. He also contributed five assists, four rebounds, a game-high three steals, and a game-high three blocks (tied with Joel Embiid) in 40 minutes played.

Milestones

As noted above, George broke the franchise record for most points scored by a player in his Celtics debut with 38. The previous mark of 30 points was set by Kristaps Porzingis on Oct. 25, 2023.

George tied seven other players for most 3-pointers made by a player in his debut with a new team with seven. He increased his career total to 2,456 triples, passing Kyle Korver to take over eighth place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

As mentioned earlier, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 141 regular season games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 15 games. The last time Gilgeous-Alexander was held to fewer than 20 points in a regular season game was Oct. 30, 2024.

Miscellany