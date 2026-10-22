Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Ty Jerome scored a career-high 45 points as the Memphis Grizzlies blew out the Utah Jazz 123-103. Jerome was incredibly efficient, going 17-25 from the field (5-10 on threes) and 6-7 from the free throw line. He also contributed seven rebounds, a game-high six assists, and one block in 32 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Edwards poured in 45 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a convincing 131-106 victory over the Miami Heat. Edwards went 16-29 from the floor, hitting nine of his 17 attempts from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Paolo Banchero produced game highs of 35 points and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough in the Orlando Magic’s 132-125 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Banchero shot a sizzling 10-12 from the field (3-4 on threes) and 12-16 from the charity stripe. He also recorded a team-high seven rebounds (tied with Wendell Carter Jr.) and one steal in 41 minutes played.

Milestones

Jerome set a Grizzlies record for most points scored by a player in a season opener with 45, eclipsing Ja Morant’s 44 points to open the 2020-21 campaign. He joined Morant (three times), Mike Miller, and Desmond Bane as the only players in franchise history to score at least 45 points in a game.

Edwards broke his own Timberwolves record for most points scored by a player in a season opener with 45. His previous mark of 41 points was set in last season’s opener.

Edwards is just the third player in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games in season openers, joining Wilt Chamberlain (four times) and Michael Jordan (three). He and Chamberlain are the only players to do so in consecutive seasons.

Edwards became only the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 45 points and 10 rebounds in a season opener. He joins Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Elgin Baylor, Michael Jordan, and Anthony Davis.

Edwards broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers attempted in a season opener with 17. The previous mark of 16 attempts was set by Terry Rozier in 2020-21.

Walker Kessler shot a perfect 12-12 from the floor in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-105 win over the Golden State Warriors. He broke the NBA record for most field goals made without a miss by a player in a season opener, surpassing Jarrett Allen’s 11-11 performance to open the 2021-22 campaign.

Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, breaking the franchise record for most points scored by a player in his Heat debut. The previous mark of 31 points was set by LeBron James on Oct. 26, 2010.

The Toronto Raptors demolished the Chicago Bulls 135-92, the largest margin of victory in a season opener in franchise history and the fourth-largest margin of victory in a season opener in NBA history.

Streaking

The Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points, extending his streak of 20-point games to 58. That breaks a tie with Bob McAdoo, Allen Iverson, and James Harden for the 13th-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry made two 3-pointers, the 93rd straight regular season game in which he’s hit at least one triple. It’s the ninth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany