Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum recorded game highs of 37 points and 10 assists as the Boston Celtics rolled to a 132-109 win over the New York Knicks. Tatum shot a blistering 14-18 from the field, hitting eight of his 11 attempts from 3-point range. He committed just one turnover and one personal foul in 30 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Anthony Davis scored 36 points, snagged 16 rebounds, and blocked three shots — all three figures game highs — as the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103. Davis went 11-23 from the field and made 13 of his 15 free throw attempts. He was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in a team-high 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Derrick White scored 24 points in just 27 minutes played in the Celtics’ blowout win over the Knicks. White made eight of his 13 field goal attempts, including a 6-10 effort from 3-point range. He also recorded four assists and did not commit a turnover.

The 2024-25 NBA season is here! Sign up for Statitudes using the button below and receive 25% off a 12-month subscription. Get 25% off for 1 year

Milestones

The Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father-son duo in NBA history to appear in a game together. The pair checked into the contest with four minutes remaining in the second quarter, with the Lakers being outscored 7-2 in their 2-minute, 41-second stint sharing the floor.

James tied Vince Carter’s NBA record for most seasons played with 22. James ranks sixth on the league’s all-time list with 1,493 games played, a figure which does not include his NBA-record 287 postseason games.

The Celtics’ Tatum and Jaylen Brown (23 points) each scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 166th time, breaking a tie with Magic Johnson and James Worthy for the 19th-most such games in NBA history by a duo.

The Boston Celtics tied the NBA single-game record by sinking 29 3-pointers in their win over the Knicks, equaling a mark that had originally been set by the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 29, 2020. Boston tied the record early in the fourth quarter, but proceeded to miss their final 13 attempts from long range. They finished the game with a franchise-record 61 3-point attempts, the 13th time in league history a team has hoisted at least 60 threes in a game.

Streaking

James tallied 16 points, the 1,223rd consecutive regular season game in which he’s reached double figures in scoring. James’ streak is by far the longest in NBA history, 357 games ahead of the next-closest player (Michael Jordan, 866).

Donte DiVincenzo hit two 3-pointers in his debut with the Timberwolves, the 41st consecutive game in which he’s made multiple threes. That breaks a tie with Paul George for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history, with the top three runs belonging to Stephen Curry (69, 53, and 50 games).

The Celtics have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 25 regular season games, a streak which dates back to March 1 of last season. It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history.

Are you a satisfied Statitudes reader? Please help spread the word by sharing this post with family and friends. Your support is greatly appreciated. Share

Miscellany