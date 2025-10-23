Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama produced game highs of 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs routed the Dallas Mavericks 125-92. Wembanyama shot 15-21 from the field and 9-11 from the free throw line. He was not charged with a turnover in 30 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ narrow 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics. Maxey went 13-24 from the floor (7-9 on threes) and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He added game highs of six assists, two steals (tied with two others), and one block (tied with seven others), committing just one turnover in 41 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo compiled game highs of 37 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists (tied with two others) in just 27 minutes played as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 133-120. Antetokounmpo shot an efficient 16-26 from the field, but made just four of his seven free throw attempts.

Milestones

Sixers rookie VJ Edgecombe scored 14 points in the first quarter, the most ever by a player in the opening period of his NBA debut. Edgecombe’s 34 total points are the third-highest in NBA history by a player in his first game, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (43) and Frank Selvy (35).

Maxey tied the Sixers’ franchise record for most points scored in a season opener. He matched Hal Greer, who also scored 40 points to open the 1969-70 campaign.

Edgecombe and Maxey scored a combined 74 points, tied for the second-highest total by a duo in a season opener in NBA history. The record of 75 points was set by the Houston Rockets’ James Harden (44) and Christian Wood (31) on Dec. 26, 2020.

Wembanyama became the first Spur to record a 40-point game in a season opener since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. James Silas scored 40 points to open the 1974-75 ABA campaign for San Antonio.

Wembanyama joined Karl Malone (Nov. 3, 1989) as the only players in NBA history to record a 40-point, 15-rebound game while shooting at least 70% from the field in a season opener.

Wembanyama is just the third player since the ABA-NBA merger to record a 40-point, 15-rebound game in 30 or fewer minutes played, joining Anthony Davis (Jan. 9, 2017) and Joel Embiid (Dec. 16, 2023).

Anthony Edwards (41 points) set a franchise record for most points scored in a season opener in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Antetokounmpo raised his career total to 20,575 points, passing LaMarcus Aldridge (20,558) to take over 47th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The Mavericks’ Anthony Davis (22 points) reached 19,000 career points, becoming the 66th player in NBA history to attain that milestone.

Led by Brandin Miller’s 25 points, nine Charlotte Hornets scored in double figures in a 136-117 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. That’s the most such players in a single game in franchise history.

The Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 138-118, breaking the franchise record for most points scored in a season opener. It’s also the largest margin of victory in a season opener in franchise history.

Streaking

Wembanyama has recorded at least one 3-pointer made and one block in each of his last 43 games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 22 games.

Wembanyama has blocked at least one shot in 86 straight games, tying Manute Bol for the fifth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels swiped two steals, extending his franchise-record streak of games with at least one theft to 53 (the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Milwaukee Bucks (nine).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): New Orleans Pelicans (eight).

The Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 115-111, the 29th straight game in which they’ve scored at least 110 points. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 20 games) and the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit 19 triples in a 119-111 loss to the New York Knicks, the 88th consecutive game in which they’ve made 10 or more 3-pointers. That snaps a tie with the Utah Jazz for the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of 97 such games in a row is held by the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their franchise-record streaks of 100-point games to 45 and 59, respectively.

Miscellany