Statitudes

Statitudes

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Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
Oct 25

The 1969/70 Celtics (fresh off Russell retiring) are one of only two champions who didn't make the playoffs the following season, along with the sad 1998/99 remainders of the Bulls.

The Lakers, in contrast, went on to a 3rd consecutive Finals defeat, and their 7th in 9 seasons.

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Griffin Antle's avatar
Griffin Antle
Oct 24

Wow this 20 point streak keeps falling! The lights were too bright for Kawhi 😂 Who has it now?

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