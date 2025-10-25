Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 49 points and 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-110. Doncic shot 14-23 from the field (5-12 on threes) and 16-19 from the free throw line. He also dished out eight assists in 35 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, both game-high figures, in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 122-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo was an incredibly efficient 11-14 from the floor, but went just 7-12 from the charity stripe. He added a team-high seven assists (tied with Cole Anthony) and one block in 38 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Kyshawn George recorded career highs of 34 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Washington Wizards to a 117-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks. George shot 11-15 from the field (7-9 on 3-pointers) and hit all five of his free throw attempts. He also contributed four assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with Alex Sarr), and two steals in 35 minutes of action.

Milestones

Doncic is just the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 90 points through his first two games of a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Michael Jordan, Anthony Davis, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Doncic is the only player in NBA history to record at least 90 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists through his first two games of a season.

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (35 points) recorded his 313th career 30-point game in a 139-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, tying Shaquille O’Neal for the 15th-most such games in NBA history.

Curry (12-22 field goals) raised his career total to 8,680 field goals made, breaking a tie with Paul Pierce for 28th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Doncic is only the fourth player in NBA history to open a season with consecutive 40-point games, joining Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Michael Jordan, and Anthony Davis.

Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in each of his first two games of a season.

Victor Wembanyama (nine blocks) extended his streak of games with at least one block to 87 in the San Antonio Spurs’ 120-116 overtime win over the Pelicans. He broke a tie with Manute Bol for the fifth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (two steals) recorded his 54th straight game with at least one theft in a 111-107 victory over the Orlando Magic. The only player in the last 10 seasons with a longer such streak is Victor Oladipo (64 games).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Milwaukee Bucks (10).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): New Orleans Pelicans (nine), Brooklyn Nets (five), and Houston Rockets (five).

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit 18 triples in their 131-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets, extending their streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 89. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 97-game run by the Houston Rockets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cavaliers extended their franchise-record streaks of 100-point games to 60 and 46, respectively.

Miscellany