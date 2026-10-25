Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his 199th career triple-double, scoring 35 points to go with game highs of 15 rebounds and 10 assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 141-135 in overtime. Jokic shot 12-23 from the field and hit all eight of his free throw attempts. He also recorded game highs of three blocks and two steals (tied with four others) in 44 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Devin Booker poured in 43 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 131-122 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. Booker was very efficient, going 17-25 from the floor and 7-8 from the charity stripe. He also contributed seven rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 36 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jamal Murray scored a game-high 42 points in the Nuggets’ win over the Pelicans. Murray went 12-25 from the field (8-16 on threes) and 10-13 from the free throw line. He added six assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 43 turnover-free minutes.

Milestones

Joel Embiid recorded his 10th career triple-double, compiling 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 127-116. He’s the fifth player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Ben Simmons, Billy Cunningham, and Charles Barkley.

Booker increased his career total to 4,579 free throws attempted, tying Kevin Johnson atop the Suns’ all-time list. He also became the first player in franchise history to reach 4,000 career free throws made.

James Harden went 9-11 from the charity stripe in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 125-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets, passing Kobe Bryant to move into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time list for free throws attempted with 10,017.

The Nuggets’ DeMar DeRozan went 4-10 from the floor, taking over 18th place from Tim Duncan on the NBA’s career leaderboard for field goals attempted with 20,339.

Streaking

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Philadelphia 76ers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Golden State Warriors (six), Brooklyn Nets (five), and New Orleans Pelicans (five).

Miscellany