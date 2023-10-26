Some observations on last night’s NBA action:

The Spurs scored 43 points in the first quarter, the most they’ve ever scored in the first period of a season opener. It’s tied for the second-most points scored in the first quarter of a season opener in NBA history, trailing only the Boston Celtics’ 44 points on Oct. 20, 1962.

Another rookie, the Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II, scored 16 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and snagged 10 rebounds. Lively II is the fourth rookie to record a double-double in his Mavericks debut, joining Mark Aguirre (1981), Jason Kidd (1994), and Dennis Smith Jr. (2017).

Speaking of Wembanyama, he scored 15 points on 6-9 shooting from the field, adding five rebounds and two steals in just 23 foul-plagued minutes. Wembanyama scored nine of his points in the final seven minutes of the game.

Luka Doncic produced game highs of 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 126-119, spoiling Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut. Doncic became just the third player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his team’s season opener, joining Oscar Robertston (1961 and 1966) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019).

The Indiana Pacers routed the Washington Wizards 143-120, the highest-scoring season opener in franchise history. It’s also the fifth-highest-scoring season opener in NBA history, trailing only the 1990-91 Golden State Warriors (162 points), 1990-91 Denver Nuggets (158), 1962-63 Boston Celtics (149), and 1967-68 San Francisco Warriors (144). The Pacers shot 20-43 from 3-point range, becoming just the third team in NBA history to make 20 or more 3-pointers in a season opener. They joined the 2019-20 Charlotte Hornets (23) and 2021-22 Boston Celtics (21).

The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton scored 20 points and dished out 11 assists in just 27 minutes of action. It’s the 23rd time Haliburton has recorded a 20-point, 10-assist game with the Pacers, seven more such games than any other player in franchise history. Haliburton has only played 83 games with Indiana.

The Boston Celtics held off the New York Knicks 108-104, as former Knick Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points in his first game as a Celtic. Porzingis set a record for most points scored by a player in his Celtics debut, breaking the mark of 25 points held by Dominique Wilkins (Nov. 4, 1994). Boston’s Jayson Tatum produced game highs of 34 points and 11 rebounds (tied). It’s the second straight season he’s opened with a 30-point, 10-rebound game. The only other player in Celtics history to do this in consecutive season openers is Paul Pierce (2004 and 2005).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all players with 31 points and 10 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Chicago Bulls 124-104. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 12-18 from the field and made all five of his free throws. He’s just the second player in franchise history to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a season opener, joining Russell Westbrook (2015).

The Orlando Magic destroyed the Houston Rockets 116-86, the largest season-opening win in franchise history. The Magic’s Cole Anthony came off the bench to score a game-high 20 points in 24 minutes, shooting 8-12 from the field. Anthony also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds (tied) and did not commit a turnover.

The Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Brooklyn Nets 103-102, as newly-acquired Max Strus produced team highs of 27 points (tied) and 12 rebounds. Strus is just the second player to record a 20-point, 10-rebound game in his Cavaliers debut, joining Shawn Kemp (Nov. 1, 1997). The Nets’ Cam Thomas came off the bench to score game-high 36 points in just 25 minutes, shooting 13-21 from the field and 8-11 from the free throw line. Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, no bench player has scored more points in a season opener.

The Miami Heat survived a frantic comeback by the Detroit Pistons, holding on for a 103-102 win. The Heat led by 19 points with a little more than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but did not score in the final 2:57 of the game. The Pistons’ Cade Cunningham — who recorded game highs of 30 points and nine assists — missed a potential game-winning 30-footer at the buzzer. Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson blocked five shots, the most by a player in his NBA debut since Greg Stiemsma recorded six blocks on Dec. 28, 2011. The last rookie to reject at least five shots in his team’s season opener was Shawn Bradley with eight blocks on Nov. 5, 1993.

Paul George (27 points), Kawhi Leonard (23), and Ivica Zubac (20) each scored at least 20 points whole shooting better than 50% from the field as the LA Clippers cruised to a 123-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook distributed a game-high 13 assists, one shy of the franchise record for most assists in a season opener shared by Ernie DiGregorio (1973), Mark Jackson (1993), and Andre Miller (2002).

Playing his first game in almost 300 days, Zion Williamson scored 23 points on 9-17 shooting from the floor as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-104. The Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane led all players with 31 points, shooting 11-22 from the field with five 3-pointers made.