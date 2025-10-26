Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Chet Holmgren scored a game-high 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Atlanta Hawks 117-100 to move to 3-0 on the season. Holmgren went 8-12 from the field (6-8 on threes) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added a team-high 11 rebounds, a game-high three steals (tied with Cason Wallace), and one block in just 27 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Rookie Cedric Coward scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies in a 128-103 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Coward shot 9-13 from the floor, sinking all six of his 3-point attempts. He also contributed six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 24 turnover-free minutes.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compiled 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Thunder’s win over the Hawks. Gilgeous-Alexander went 12-17 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 29 minutes played.

Milestones

Coward is shooting 19-27 (70.4%) from the floor through his first three games. The only other player to shoot at least 70% from the field on 25 or more attempts through his first three NBA games is Dan Issel, who was a six-time ABA All-Star before joining the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander is just the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 40 PPG through his first three games of a season, joining Wilt Chamberlain (four times), Jerry West, and Michael Jordan.

Streaking

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (14 points, 14 rebounds. 15 assists) recorded his second straight triple-double in a 133-111 win over the Suns. He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to open a season with back-to-back triple-doubles, joining Magic Johnson (twice), Oscar Robertson, Jerry Lucas, and Russell Westbrook.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 75 regular season games, the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain (126 and 92 games) and Oscar Robertson (79).

The Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (one steal) has recorded at least one theft in 55 consecutive games, the longest such streak in franchise history by nine games (the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Oklahoma City Thunder (seven) and Chicago Bulls (five).

The Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 110-98, extending their streak of 110-point games to 30. It’s easily the longest such streak in franchise history (by a whopping 21 games) and the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Miscellany