Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Austin Reaves exploded for a career-high 51 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 127-120. Reaves shot 12-22 from the field (6-10 on threes) and 21-22 from the free throw line. He also recorded 11 rebounds, a team-high nine assists, and a team-high two steals in 39 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

LaMelo Ball recorded his 11th career triple-double, compiling game highs of 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in the Charlotte Hornets’ 139-113 rout of the Washington Wizards. Ball went 13-25 from the floor (5-12 on 3-pointers) and sank all seven of his free throw attempts. He also swiped a game-high three steals in 35 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up game highs of 40 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113. Antetokounmpo shot 14-20 from the field and 11-16 from the charity stripe. He added two steals and a game-high two blocks (tied with two others) in 33 minutes of playing time.

Milestones

Ball is the first player in Charlotte Hornets history to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles. The only other player in franchise history to produce even one such game is Anthony Mason on March 31, 2000.

Jaylen Brown (41 points) recorded his 12th career 40-point game in the Boston Celtics’ 119-113 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying John Havlicek for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.

The Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas (40 points) produced his 10th career 40-point game in a 118-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The 24-year-old guard is the fourth Net to reach that mark since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976, and the first to do so before his 25th birthday.

The Kings’ Russell Westbrook (6-12 field goals) increased his career total to 9,439 field goals made, passing Moses Malone to take over 21st place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Westbrook (one steal) also recorded his 1,957th steal, tying Derek Harper for 15th place on the NBA’s career leaderboard (the league began tracking steals in 1973-74).

James Harden (three steals) moved into 25th place on the NBA’s all-time list for steals in the LA Clippers’ 114-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Harden has 1,718 career thefts.

The New York Knicks (15-54 on threes) tied a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a game in their 115-107 loss to the Miami Heat. They set a franchise record for most threes missed in a game with 39, surpassing the previous mark of 37 established on March 9, 2023.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo became just the third player in NBA history to score at least 30 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his first three games of a season, joining Jerry Lucas (1970-71) and Shaquille O’Neal (1993-94).

Antetokounmpo is only the fourth player in NBA history to open a season with three straight 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist games, joining Oscar Robertson (1961-62), Russell Westbrook (2016-17), and Luka Doncic (2023-24).

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (31 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks) is only the third player to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in each of his first three games of a season since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, joining Hakeem Olajuwon (1986-87) and Patrick Ewing (1990-91).

Wembanyama extended his streak of games with at least one block to 88, tying Patrick Ewing for the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking the statistic in 1973-74.

The Kings’ Zach LaVine (32 points) is the fourth player in franchise history to open a season with three straight 30-point games, joining Oscar Robertson (twice), Jack Twyman, and Nate Archibald.

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Brooklyn Nets (six).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-40 on threes) have made 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last 90 games, the second-longest such streak in NBA history. The record of 97 such games in a row is held by the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers also ran their streak of 100-point games to 47, the longest such streak in franchise history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves extended their franchise-record streak of 100-point games to 61 in a 114-110 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Miscellany