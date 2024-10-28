Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced game highs of 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals (tied with two others) as the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the Atlanta Hawks 128-104. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-24 from the floor (3-8 on 3-pointers) and made 10 of his 11 free throw attempts. He also blocked three shots and committed just one turnover in 36 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored 24 of his game-high 45 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Indiana Pacers 118-114. Maxey went 14-32 from the field — including 5-17 from 3-point range — and 12-15 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two blocks in 48 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Ivica Zubac scored a team-high 23 points (tied with James Harden) and hauled in a game-high 18 rebounds in the LA Clippers’ 112-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Zubac made 10 of his 19 shots from the floor, adding six assists, two steals, and one block. He was charged with just one personal foul in a game-high 38 minutes of playing time.