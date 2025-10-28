Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Lauri Markkanen dropped a career-high 51 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 138-134 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns. Markkanen shot 14-32 from the field (6-13 on threes) and sank all 17 of his free throw attempts. He also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds and committed just one turnover in 45 minutes of action.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic recorded his third straight triple-double, scoring 25 points to go with game highs of 19 rebounds and 10 assists in the Denver Nuggets’ 127-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic went 9-10 from the floor and 7-7 from the charity stripe. He also contributed a game-high two steals (tied with two others) and one block in 36 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 43 points as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 136-124 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Maxey shot 15-32 from the field (4-11 on 3-pointers) and 9-10 from the free throw line. He added a game-high eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal, and was charged with just one turnover and one personal foul in 42 minutes of court time.

Milestones

Markkanen tied the Utah Jazz record for most free throw made in a game without a miss, matching previous 17-17 efforts by Adrian Dantley (Feb. 5, 1980) and Karl Malone (Nov. 14, 1992).

Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of his first three games of a season, joining Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and Russell Westbrook (2020-21).

The Sixers’ Andre Drummond (six rebounds) became the 32nd player in NBA history to reach 11,000 career rebounds. Only 14 of those players reached the mark in fewer games than Drummond’s 907.

Maxey (111 points) and rookie teammate VJ Edgecombe (75) have combined to score 186 points this season. That’s the highest such total by a starting backcourt duo through the first three games of a season since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71.

Streaking

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (23 points) extended his streak of 20-point games to 76 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 101-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the fourth-longest such streak in NBA, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (126 and 92 games) and Oscar Robertson (79).

Victor Wembanyama (24 points, 15 rebounds) recorded his fourth straight 20-point, 10-rebound game as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-103. At 21 years and 296 days old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to open a season with four such games in a row.

Wembanyama (one block) has blocked at least one shot in each of his last 89 games, breaking a tie with Patrick Ewing for the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels (three steals) extended his streak of games with at least one steal to 56 in a 128-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls. It’s the fourth-longest such streak in the NBA this century.

The Mavericks’ Anthony Davis (26 points, 11 rebounds) became the first player in franchise history to open a season with four consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound games.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Oklahoma City Thunder (eight), Chicago Bulls (six), and San Antonio Spurs (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): New Orleans Pelicans (10) and Brooklyn Nets (seven).

The Cleveland Cavaliers (11-35 on threes) extended their streak of games with 10 or more 3-pointers made to 91 in a 116-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It’s the second-longest such streak in NBA history, trailing only a 97-game run by the Houston Rockets.

The Bulls have scored at least 110 points in each of their last 31 regular season games, the sixth-longest such streak in NBA history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cavaliers extended their franchise-record streaks of 100-point games to 62 and 48, respectively.

Miscellany