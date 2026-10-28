Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 40 points, including a 17-foot jumper at the overtime buzzer, as the Boston Celtics escaped with a 125-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum shot 10-20 from the floor and 18-22 from the charity stripe, setting career highs for free throws made and attempted. He also contributed a game-high eight assists, five rebounds, and one block in 42 turnover-free minutes.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a game-high 29 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-103 blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings. Wembanyama was very efficient, hitting 14 of his 21 attempts from the field. He added a team-high 10 rebounds, a game-high five blocks, and a game-high two steals (tied with Dylan Harper), and did not commit either a turnover or a personal foul in 27 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Luka Doncic poured in a game-high 41 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Los Angeles Lakers were outscored by the Portland Trail Blazers 136-129. Doncic went 12-22 from the floor (6-15 on threes) and 11-13 from the free throw line. He also produced a game-high nine assists (tied with Deni Avdija), five rebounds, and one block in 37 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama compiled at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a game for the 20th time. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, he’s the only player to reach that mark before turning 23 years old.

Doncic recorded his 20th career 40-point game as a Laker, making him the sixth player in franchise history to attain that milestone. He joins Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Shaquille O’Neal, and George Mikan.

Streaking

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Portland Trail Blazers (five).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Brooklyn Nets (seven) and Sacramento Kings (five).

Miscellany