A few observations on last night’s slate of games:

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 34 points apiece as the Philadelphia 76ers downed the Toronto Raptors 114-107. Embiid shot 14-21 from the field with team highs of nine rebounds and eight assists, while Maxey shot 7-9 from 3-point range with seven assists and six rebounds. Maxey is just the third player in franchise history to open a season with consecutive 30-point, 5-assist games, joining Allen Iverson (2005-06 and 2006-07) and James Harden (2022-23).

Also in the Chicago-Detroit game, Pistons center Jalen Duren scored 23 points on 9-11 shooting from the field, adding a game-high 15 rebounds and five assists. Duren became just the second teenager in NBA history to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a game, joining LeBron James (Nov. 29, 2003).

Zach LaVine scored a career-high 51 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Chicago Bulls fell to the Detroit Pistons 118-102. LaVine shot 19-33 from the field — including 7-13 from 3-point range — and made six of his eight free throws. LaVine scored 32 of his points in the second half, including 20 in the third quarter. He joined Michael Jordan (30) and Jimmy Butler (2) as the only players to record multiple 50-point games with the Bulls.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 21 points and dished out a game-high 13 assists as the Indian Pacers pulled away late in a 125-113 win over the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers. Haliburton is just the second player in franchise history to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in each of his first two games of a season, joining Malcolm Brogdon (2019-20). Evan Mobley registered game highs of 33 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks for the Cavaliers, who played without the services of usual starters Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen.

The Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant produced game highs of 26 points and seven assists in a 126-104 rout of the Utah Jazz. Durant shot 8-11 from the field and made all nine of his free throws. Durant is just the third player in franchise history to record at least 80 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists through his first three games of a season, joining Alvan Adams (1976-77) and Charles Barkley (1992-93).

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert scored 14 points and snagged a game-high 14 rebounds in a decisive 106-90 victory over the Miami Heat. Gobert missed just two of his nine attempts from the floor. It’s the 145th time Gobert has recorded a double-double while shooting at least 75% from the field, the second-most such games in NBA history behind DeAndre Jordan (151).