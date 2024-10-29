Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Paolo Banchero poured in 37 of his career-high 50 points in the first half as the Orlando Magic rallied to defeat the Indiana Pacers 119-115. Banchero went 16-26 from the field (3-9 on 3-pointers) and 15-22 from the free throw line. He added a game-high 13 rebounds and team highs of nine assists and two blocks in 40 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Nikola Jokic scored 17 of his game-high 40 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Denver Nuggets stormed back to knock off the Toronto Raptors 127-125. Jokic made 18 of his 27 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers. He also contributed 10 rebounds, four assists, and a game-high two blocks in 44 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Darius Garland scored a game-high 34 points (15 of them in the fourth quarter) to help the Cleveland Cavaliers remain undefeated with a 110-104 victory over the New York Knicks. Garland shot 12-19 from the field — including 5-8 from 3-point range — and made all five of his free throw attempts. He also recorded two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes played.

The 2024-25 NBA season is off to an exciting start! Sign up for a full season of Statitudes using the button below and receive 25% off a 12-month subscription. Get 25% off for 1 year

Milestones

Banchero tied Tracy McGrady’s Magic record for most points scored in a half with 37. McGrady accomplished the feat on March 9, 2003 versus the Denver Nuggets.

Banchero became the fourth player in franchise history to record a 50-point game, joining McGrady (four times), Shaquille O’Neal, and Nick Anderson. At 21 years and 351 days old, Banchero is the youngest player to do so.

Banchero is just the fourth player in NBA history to produce a 50-point, 10-rebound game before his 22nd birthday. He joins LeBron James (20 years, 80 days), Rick Barry (21 years, 261 days), and Jamal Mashburn (21 years, 348 days).

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 24 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 111-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process. He’s the fifth player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman, Mitch Richmond, and Nate Archibald.

Payton Pritchard came off the bench to hit eight 3-pointers as the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108. Pritchard tied Eddie House’s franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game by a reserve.

The Chicago Bulls went 25-53 from long range in a 126-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, tying the franchise single-game records for 3-pointers made and attempted. Zach LaVine and Coby White led the way with five triples apiece.

The Washington Wizards tied a franchise record by sinking 21 3-pointers as they edged the Atlanta Hawks 121-119. Jordan Poole made a team-high six threes, while Kyle Kuzma knocked down five.

Streaking

Jokic has scored at least 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He scored 41 points Saturday and 40 points last night.

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 29 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 109-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Davis is the first Laker to open a season with four consecutive 25-point games since Kobe Bryant in 2011-12.

Fox swiped two steals, the 31st consecutive game in which he’s recorded at least one theft. That breaks a tie with Doug Christie for the longest such streak in Kings history (steals have been tracked since the 1973-74 season).

The Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton produced team highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double. The only other player in franchise history to record a double-double in each of his first four games of a season is Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who did so four times.

Luka Doncic hit his only three late in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Mavericks’ 110-102 victory over the Utah Jazz, extending his streak of games with at least one 3-pointer made to 73. It’s the longest such streak in franchise history by 25 games.

The Boston Celtics made 18 3-pointers, becoming the third team in NBA history to make at least 15 threes in each of their first four games of a season. They joined the 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans and the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Boston Celtics (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Detroit Pistons (five).

Do you have family and friends who love the NBA as much as you do? Please consider sharing this publication with them. Your support is greatly appreciated. Share Statitudes

Miscellany