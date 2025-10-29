Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 121-111 victory over the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo shot an incredibly efficient 16-22 from the field and went 5-7 from the free throw line. He added a team-high eight rebounds (tied with Myles Turner), seven assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey produced game highs of 39 points and 10 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Washington Wizards 139-134 in overtime to move to 4-0 on the season. Maxey went 11-25 from the floor (3-9 on threes) and 14-16 from the charity stripe. He also swiped one steal and blocked one shot in 47 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 5-0 on the season with a 107-101 win over the Sacramento Kings. Gilgeous-Alexander also racked up nine rebounds, four assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with Aaron Wiggins), and one steal in 36 minutes played. He went 14-26 from the field, but made just one of his five 3-point attempts.

Milestones

Maxey is just the second player in NBA history to record at least 150 points and 30 assists through his first four games of a season, joining Russell Westbrook (2016-17).

The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (36 points) has scored 127 points this season, the most in franchise history by a player through his first four games of a season. The previous mark of 123 points was set by Patrick Ewing in 1990-91.

Jimmy Butler III (21 points) reached 16,000 career points in the Golden State Warriors’ 98-79 win over the LA Clippers. He’s the fourth player from the 2011 NBA Draft class to attain that milestone.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid (seven rebounds) snagged his 5,000th career rebound. He’s the eighth player in franchise history to reach that mark.

The Miami Heat routed the Charlotte Hornets 144-117, producing their second 140-point game of the season. The only other team in NBA history to record two such games in their first four games of a season is the 1990-91 Denver Nuggets.

Streaking

Antetokounmpo is the first player in NBA history to score at least 30 points on 60% shooting from the field in each of his first four games of a season.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points on 70% shooting from the field in three straight games. The last player to record three such games in a row was Shaquille O’Neal in Jan. 1996.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 77 regular season games. The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Wilt Chamberlain (126 and 92 games) and Oscar Robertson (79).

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Oklahoma City Thunder (nine).

The Milwaukee Bucks have scored at least 110 points while shooting better than 50% from the field in each of their four games this season. The only other team in NBA history to open a season with four such games in a row is the 2018-19 Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors (17-45 on threes) have made 15 or more 3-pointers in each of their five games this season. They are just the fourth team in NBA history to open a season with five such games in a row.

Miscellany