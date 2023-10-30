Embiid Stuffs Stat Sheet

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid did it all, producing 35 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks, and two steals in just 29 minutes of action as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Portland Trail Blazers 126-98. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Embiid is the only player to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game while playing fewer than 30 minutes.

Teammate Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds. Maxey shot 4-8 from 3-point range and hit all 10 of his free throws. It’s just the second time Maxey has made at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss.

Maxey has scored at least 25 points in each of his three games this season. At 22 years and 360 days old, Maxey is the youngest player in franchise history to open a season with three straight 25-point games. He’s just the third guard in franchise history to do so, joining Hall of Famers Allen Iverson (three times) and Hal Greer.

Tobias Harris was the third Sixer to record a 20-point game, scoring 24 points on 8-11 shooting from the floor. It’s the second time Embiid, Maxey, and Harris have each scored at least 20 points in a game this season. They are the first trio in franchise history to record multiple such games within the first three games of a season.

Kings Outlast Lakers

The Sacramento Kings outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers 132-127 in overtime, spoiling the 20th anniversary of LeBron James’ NBA debut. Interestingly, that game was also played in Sacramento, and also ended with James’ team on the losing end.

De’Aaron Fox scored a game-high 37 points to lead the Kings, shooting 14-24 from the field and 6-8 from the free throw line. He also dished out a team-high eight assists.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points, grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds, and handed out five assists. It’s the 49th time Sabonis has recorded at least 15 rebounds and five assists in a game, the fourth-most such games among active players.

The Kings’ Malik Monk came off the bench to score 22 points in just 25 minutes, 11 of them coming in the extra period. Monk either scored or assisted on 14 of the Kings’ 17 overtime points.

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 30 points for the Lakers, adding game highs of 16 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals (tied). Davis made 11 of his 22 attempts from the field and converted seven of his eight free throws.

Davis now has 28 career games in which he’s recorded at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks. That’s one more such game than the next six active players combined.

Teammate James scored 27 points, hauled in 15 rebounds, and distributed eight assists. Davis and James are the first Laker duo to each record at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in the same game since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant on Dec. 25, 2002. The last teammates each age 30 years or older to achieve the feat were the Washington Bullets’ Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld on March 4, 1979.

Quick Hitters

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