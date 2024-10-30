Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Nikola Jokic compiled game highs of 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists as the Denver Nuggets outscored the Brooklyn Nets 144-139 in overtime. Jokic shot 9-16 from the field and made 11 of his 13 free throw attempts. He committed just one turnover in 41 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Kyrie Irving scored a team-high 35 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Irving sank 13 of his 23 shots from the floor, including a 6-8 effort from 3-point range. He also dished out five assists and was charged with only one turnover in 39 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Domantas Sabonis produced game highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds in the Sacramento Kings’ 113-96 win over the Utah Jazz. Sabonis made 13 of his 18 field goal attempts, including one 3-pointer. He posted a game-high rating of plus-23 points in 34 minutes played.