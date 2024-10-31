Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Karl-Anthony Towns poured in a game-high 44 points to power the New York Knicks to a 116-107 victory over the Miami Heat. Towns went 17-25 from the field (4-5 on 3-pointers) and made all six of his free throw attempts. He also corralled 13 rebounds in 39 minutes of playing time.

Second ⭐️

Dennis Schroder scored a game-high 33 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 119-116 upset win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Schroder shot 11-14 from the field — including 6-9 from 3-point range — and hit all five of his free throws. He also dished out a team-high eight assists in 34 minutes played.

Third ⭐️

Nick Richards scored 24 points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds as the Charlotte Hornets outscored the Toronto Raptors 138-133. Richards made 10 of his 14 field goal attempts, missing just one shot from the floor after the first quarter. He also blocked a game-high four shots in a team-high 33 minutes of action.