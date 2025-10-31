Three Stars

The three stars in ice hockey are the three best players in a game, with the “first star” considered the best of the three players, similar to the player of the match in other sports. Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games.

First ⭐️

Ryan Rollins scored a career-high 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Golden State Warriors 120-110 despite the absence of star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rollins shot 13-21 from the field, hitting five of his seven 3-point attempts. He also dished out a game-high eight assists and committed just one turnover in 36 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 27 points and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-101 victory over the Miami Heat. Wembanyama also recorded six assists, a game-high five blocks, and one steal in 40 minutes of action. He went just 10-23 from the floor (1-5 on threes), but made six of his eight free throw attempts.

Third ⭐️

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 127-108 rout of the Washington Wizards. Gilgeous-Alexander shot 11-20 from the field (3-6 on threes) and a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe. He also handed out a game-high seven assists and blocked one shot in 29 turnover-free minutes.

The NBA is back! From now through October 31, use this special offer to get 25% off your first 12 months of Statitudes. Get 25% off for 1 year

Milestones

The Wizards’ CJ McCollum (5-8 on threes) became the 18th player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers made. He’s the seventh-fastest player to attain that milestone, doing so in 792 games.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry (27 points) recorded his 520th career 25-point game, breaking a tie with Carmelo Anthony for the 15th-most such games in NBA history.

Curry (8-19 field goals) increased his career total to 8,700 field goals made, passing Elgin Baylor to take over 27th place on the NBA’s all-time list.

Streaking

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 20 or more points in each of his last 78 regular season games. The only players in NBA history with a longer such streak are Wilt Chamberlain (126 and 92 games) and Oscar Robertson (79).

Wembanyama has blocked at least one shot in 90 consecutive games, the fourth-longest such streak since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74. The top three spots on this list belong to Patrick Ewing (145 games), Dikembe Mutombo (116), and Mark Eaton (94).

Wembanyama is the first player in Spurs history to open a season with five straight 20-point, 10-rebound games. At 21 years and 299 days old, he’s the youngest player in NBA history to open a season with five such games in a row.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Oklahoma City Thunder (10) and San Antonio Spurs (six).

The Thunder have won 21 consecutive games versus Eastern Conference teams, the longest interconference winning streak since the NBA established conference play in 1970-71. The previous mark of 20 such wins in a row was shared by the Los Angles Lakers (March 21, 1971 to Jan. 7, 1972) and the Boston Celtics (Feb. 11, 1973 to Nov. 23, 1973).

The Spurs have started a season 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. They had won their first four games of a season on three previous occasions (2012-13, 2016-17, and 2017-18).

Do you have friends or family who love the NBA as much as you do? Please consider sharing Statitudes with them. Share Statitudes

Miscellany