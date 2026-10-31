Statitudes

Statitudes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oded Ross's avatar
Oded Ross
8d

Within a week, the Hornets registered two of the bottom 3 shooting nights for teams chucking 50+ threes - this game, and 11/51 last week in the 47-point home loss to the Hawks.

(The bottom mark, btw, is 11/52 by Memphis in that G-League (81st) game vs Utah last season that produced 3 total triple-doubles. Of course if we lower the threshold there are abominations such as 4/45, 1/25, 0/22 etc.).

Last night they also became only the 8th team since the merger to shoot under 30% of those with 100+ FGA.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Justin Kubatko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture