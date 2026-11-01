Statitudes

Statitudes

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Husnain Ashfaq's avatar
Husnain Ashfaq
7d

Wemby taking 34 shots and still finding six blocks is a ridiculous line. Do you put these notes together by hand each morning or is some of it scripted?

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