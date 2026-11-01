Three Stars

Here are my “three stars” from yesterday’s NBA games, with the “first star” considered the top performer.

First ⭐️

Victor Wembanyama poured in a game-high 43 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-111 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wembanyama made 17 of his career-high 34 attempts from the field, including a 3-8 effort on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds, a game-high six blocks, four assists, and one steal in 34 minutes played.

Second ⭐️

Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 38 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 109-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Maxey shot 13-23 from the floor (4-9 on threes) and 8-9 from the charity stripe. He also contributed four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 38 minutes of action.

Third ⭐️

Jabari Smith Jr. netted a game-high 30 points as the Houston Rockets blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-98. Smith Jr. went 10-18 from the field, sinking six of his 12 attempts from 3-point range. He also recorded a game-high nine rebounds (tied with two others), five assists, and one block in 33 minutes played.

Milestones

Wembanyama recorded his 10th career 40-point game, becoming just the fourth player in San Antonio Spurs history to reach that mark. He joins George Gervin (67 such games), David Robinson (22), and Mike Mitchell (10).

Streaking

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 26 points, the 156th consecutive game in which he’s scored at least 15 points. It’s the seventh-longest such streak in NBA history.

Maxey has scored at least 25 points in each of his seven games this season. It’s the third-longest such streak to open a season in Philadelphia 76ers history, trailing only Allen Iverson’s 11-game run in 2005-06 and Maxey’s 10-game run last season.

Team(s) with a winning streak of five or more games: Memphis Grizzlies (six).

Team(s) with a losing streak of five or more games (dating back to last season): Sacramento Kings (seven).

Miscellany