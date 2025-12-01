Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of November. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

There were three 50-point performances: Nikola Jokic (55 points, Nov. 12), James Harden (55, Nov. 22), and Tyrese Maxey (54, Nov. 20).

Ten players tied for the monthly lead in 40-point games with two apiece: Cade Cunningham, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Maxey, CJ McCollum, Lauri Markkanen, and Donovan Mitchell.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the leader in 30-point games with 12. Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Nikola Jokic, and Donovan Mitchell were runners-up with eight such games apiece.

Four players recorded a 20-rebound game: Andre Drummond (24 rebounds, Nov. 23), Jalen Duren (22, Nov. 5), Donovan Clingan (21, Nov. 19), and Kel’el Ware (20, Nov. 10).

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ivica Zubac shared the monthly lead in double-digit rebound games with 12 each.

Nikola Jokic recorded nine games with double-digit assists to lead all players. Cade Cunningham ranked second with eight such games.

Nikola Jokic (32.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 11.0 APG) became just the fourth player in NBA history to average a 30-point triple-double in a month. He joins Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, and Luka Doncic, each of whom did so more than once.

Nikola Jokic (71.8 eFG%) recorded the highest effective field goal percentage in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG in a month. The previous mark of 69.1% was set by Stephen Curry in February 2016.

Cade Cunningham (31.6 PPG) set a Detroit Pistons record for highest scoring average in a month. The previous mark of 31.4 PPG was set by Jerry Stackhouse in January 2001.

Jakob Poeltl (77.1 FG%) set a Toronto Raptors record for highest field goal percentage in a month. The previous mark of 73.7% was set by Poeltl in November 2023.

Donovan Mitchell (61-157 3P) set Cleveland Cavaliers records for most 3-pointers made and attempted in a month. The previous marks were 57 makes (set by Kevin Love and Mitchell in December 2021 and December 2024, respectively) and 133 attempts (set by Darius Garland and Mitchell in March 2024 and November 2024, respectively).