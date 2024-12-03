Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of November. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.

The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:

The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:

The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:

Statitudes is produced by a team of one, but provides more “NBA statistical goodness” ( Marc Stein ) than most, if not all, major media outlets. Sign up using the special link below and you’ll get 30% off your first 12 months.

Four players recorded a 50-point game: the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (60), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (59), the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (50), and the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (50).

The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young set franchise single-month records for assists (183) and assists per game (12.20). Young held the previous marks of 168 assists (tied with Mookie Blaylock) and 12.15 assists per game.

Ball averaged 31.79 PPG, the highest single-month scoring average in Charlotte Hornets history. The previous mark of 31.75 PPG was set by Glen Rice in January 1997. Ball also tied Rice’s franchise record for most 30-point games in a month with 10.

Four players set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a month: Ball (65), the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (53), the Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley (65), and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (67).

Three of the players listed above also set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a month: Ball (188), Beasley (161), and Edwards (155).

Ball missed 123 shots from 3-point range, a single-month total that has only been eclipsed by two players in NBA history: James Harden (three times, high of 155) and George McCloud (131).

Antetokounmpo averaged 34.0 PPG, 12.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG in 12 games. It’s the 10th time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a month, equaling the total of all other active players combined: Russell Westbrook (four times), Luka Doncic (three), Joel Embiid (two), and Jayson Tatum (one).

Wembanyama made 42 threes and blocked 41 shots. He’s the first player in NBA history to record at least 40 of each in a month.

Wembanyama’s teammate, Chris Paul, went a perfect 25-25 from the free throw line. The only player in San Antonio Spurs history to make more free throws in a month without a miss is Vinny Del Negro with 26 in January 1994.

The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic averaged 29.0 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 11.2 APG in 10 games, shooting 56.5% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Only three other players in NBA history have averaged at least 25 PPG with 50/55/85 shooting splits in a month: Larry Bird (twice), Michael Jordan, and Kevin Durant.

Jokic produced five triple-doubles, the ninth time he’s recorded at least five in a month. The only players in NBA history with more such months are Russell Westbrook (16) and Oscar Robertson (14).