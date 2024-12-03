November's Top Performers
Highlighting some of the NBA's top performers in the month of November.
Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of November. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played, and all shooting-percentage factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played with a pro-rated number of makes that would qualify for league leadership using the current guidelines.
The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, double-doubles, and triple-doubles were:
PTS — De’Aaron Fox, 468
REB — Ivica Zubac, 198
AST — Trae Young, 183
STL — Dyson Daniels, 46
BLK — Victor Wembanyama, 41
DD2 — Domantas Sabonis, 13
TD3 — LeBron James & Nikola Jokic, 5
The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:
PPG — Giannis Antetokounmpo, 34.0
RPG — Nikola Jokic, 13.5
APG — Trae Young, 12.2
SPG — Dyson Daniels, 3.1
BPG — Victor Wembanyama, 3.7
The leaders in field goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, and free throw percentage were:
FG% — Daniel Gafford, 76.6%
3P% — Taurean Prince, 56.4%
FT% — Chris Paul, 100%
Four players recorded a 50-point game: the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (60), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (59), the Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (50), and the San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (50).
The Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young set franchise single-month records for assists (183) and assists per game (12.20). Young held the previous marks of 168 assists (tied with Mookie Blaylock) and 12.15 assists per game.
Ball averaged 31.79 PPG, the highest single-month scoring average in Charlotte Hornets history. The previous mark of 31.75 PPG was set by Glen Rice in January 1997. Ball also tied Rice’s franchise record for most 30-point games in a month with 10.
Four players set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a month: Ball (65), the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White (53), the Detroit Pistons’ Malik Beasley (65), and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (67).
Three of the players listed above also set a franchise record for most 3-pointers attempted in a month: Ball (188), Beasley (161), and Edwards (155).
Ball missed 123 shots from 3-point range, a single-month total that has only been eclipsed by two players in NBA history: James Harden (three times, high of 155) and George McCloud (131).
Antetokounmpo averaged 34.0 PPG, 12.1 RPG, and 7.0 APG in 12 games. It’s the 10th time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG in a month, equaling the total of all other active players combined: Russell Westbrook (four times), Luka Doncic (three), Joel Embiid (two), and Jayson Tatum (one).
Wembanyama made 42 threes and blocked 41 shots. He’s the first player in NBA history to record at least 40 of each in a month.
Wembanyama’s teammate, Chris Paul, went a perfect 25-25 from the free throw line. The only player in San Antonio Spurs history to make more free throws in a month without a miss is Vinny Del Negro with 26 in January 1994.
The Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic averaged 29.0 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 11.2 APG in 10 games, shooting 56.5% from the field, 52.6% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Only three other players in NBA history have averaged at least 25 PPG with 50/55/85 shooting splits in a month: Larry Bird (twice), Michael Jordan, and Kevin Durant.
Jokic produced five triple-doubles, the ninth time he’s recorded at least five in a month. The only players in NBA history with more such months are Russell Westbrook (16) and Oscar Robertson (14).
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tied Jokic for the monthly lead in triple-doubles with five. At 39 years old, James is by far the oldest player in NBA history to record at least five triple-doubles in a month. In fact, no other player has done so after their 33rd birthday, a feat James has now accomplished twice (November 2019).
The Washington Wizards went 0-14 in November, the most games the franchise has ever played in a month without a win. The Wizards were outscored by 246 points, the worst such difference in a month in franchise history.
The Wizards lost 13 games by double digits, tying the NBA record for most such losses in a month. They matched the Los Angeles Clippers (March 1987) and the Dallas Mavericks (December 1992 and January 1993).
The Cleveland Cavaliers averaged 121.3 PPG, the highest scoring average in a month in franchise history. It’s just the second time the Cavaliers have averaged at least 120 PPG in a month, the first coming in January 2024 (120.2).
The Chicago Bulls gave up an average of 126.8 PPG, the highest opponent scoring average in a month in franchise history. The previous mark of 123.0 PPG was set in November 1982.
The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies averaged 30.7 APG and 30.6 APG, respectively. They each set a franchise record for most assists per game in a month.