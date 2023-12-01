Here are some quick hitters on the NBA’s top performers in the month of November. Please note that all references to a “month” mean a calendar month, and all per-game factoids are based on a minimum of 10 games played.
The leaders in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks were:
PTS — Giannis Antetokounmpo, 455
REB — Nikola Jokic, 188
AST — Tyrese Haliburton, 152
STL — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 29
BLK — Brook Lopez, 50
The leaders in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, and BPG were:
PPG — Kevin Durant, 32.7
RPG — Nikola Jokic, 13.4
APG — Tyrese Haliburton, 11.7
SPG — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2.2
BPG — Brook Lopez, 3.1
Nikola Jokic recorded five triple-doubles, equaling the total of all other players combined. In fact, no other player recorded more than one triple-double. Jokic also became the first center in NBA history to record four 30-point triple-doubles in a month.
Jokic had seven games in which he led both teams — either outright or tied — in points, rebounds, and assists. The only player over the last 60 seasons to record more such games in a month is Russell Westbrook with eight in March 2017.
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Tyrese Haliburton averaged 28.6 PPG and 11.7 APG, shooting 46.7% from 3-point range. He’s just the second player in NBA history to average at least 25 PPG and 10 APG with a 3-point field goal percentage of 45% in a month, joining LeBron James in February 2017 (minimum one 3-pointer made per game).
Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.3 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 5.1 APG with a field goal percentage of 61.1%. It’s the second time he’s averaged at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG while shooting 60% from the field in a month. No other player over the last 50 seasons has produced even one such month.
Joel Embiid averaged 32.2 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 6.5 APG with a free throw percentage of 91.4%. The only other player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG, 10 RPG, and 5 APG while shooting 90% from the free throw line in a month is Larry Bird in February 1988.
Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored at least 25 points in the same game eight times, breaking the franchise record of seven such games in a month shared by Wilt Chamberlain & Hal Greer (Feb. 1966) and Billy Cunningham & Archie Clark (Nov. 1969).
Kevin Durant averaged 32.7 PPG with shooting percentages of 52.0% from the field, 54.1% from 3-point range, and 92.4% from the free throw line. He’s just the second player in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG with 50/50/90 shooting splits in a month, joining Bird in March 1986.
Victor Wembanyama averaged 20.1 PPG and 10.3 RPG, becoming the first teenager in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG in a month. He’s the first rookie to average at least 20 PPG and 10 RPG in a month since Karl-Anthony Towns in March 2016.
Brook Lopez blocked 50 shots and made 30 3-pointers. He’s the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 blocks and 25 3-point field goals made in a month.
The Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. connected on 50 3-pointers, breaking the franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a month. Porter also held the previous record (48, April 2021).
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The Detroit Pistons went 0-15, becoming just the eighth team in NBA history to go winless in a month in which they played at least 15 games:
Utah Jazz (March 1982)
Golden State Warriors (Jan. 1985)
Orlando Magic (Dec. 1991)
Vancouver Grizzlies (March 1996)
Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 2011)
Charlotte Hornets (April 2012)
Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 2015)
Detroit Pistons (Nov. 2023)
The Minnesota Timberwolves went 13-2, setting a franchise record for most wins in a month. Opponents shot just 42.3% from the floor, the Timberwolves’ lowest field goal percentage allowed in a month since November 2005 (42.1%).
The Indiana Pacers averaged 128.6 PPG, the highest scoring average in a month since the Denver Nuggets in November 1990 (130.1). On the flip side, the Pacers allowed an average of 128.1 PPG, the worst such figure since the Nuggets in April 1991 (141.2). It’s the fourth time in NBA history a team has both scored and allowed an average of 128 PPG in a month. The Nuggets are responsible for the other three occurrences (February 1982, April 1982, and November 1990).
The Atlanta Hawks averaged 123.93 PPG, narrowly surpassing the highest such figure in a month in franchise history (123.88, November 1969). They gave up an average of 124.0 PPG, tied for the second-highest opponent scoring average in a month in franchise history.
The San Antonio Spurs allowed at least 120 points 11 times. Over the last 30 seasons, the only other team to record at least 11 such games in a month is the Portland Trail Blazers with 11 in March 2022.