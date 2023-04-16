Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Birthday

On this day in 1947, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was born in New York, New York. A 19-time All-Star, six-time MVP, six-time NBA champion, and member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Abdul-Jabbar averaged 24.6 PPG and 11.2 RPG in 1,560 career games.

Abdul-Jabbar played in the NBA Finals 10 times. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to make at least 10 Finals appearances (minimum one game played):

12 — Bill Russell

11 — Sam Jones

10 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

10 — LeBron James

Abdul-Jabbar was named Finals MVP in 1971 with the Milwaukee Bucks and in 1985 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s one of only three players to win the Finals MVP Award for multiple teams:

LeBron James (three teams)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kawhi Leonard

Abdul-Jabbar’s 14 years between his first and last Finals MVP Awards is the largest such gap in NBA history. LeBron James is a distant second with a difference of eight years.

Abdul-Jabbar holds the NBA record for most MVP Awards won with six. He’s one of four players to win the award for multiple franchises; the others are Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, and LeBron James. Abdul-Jabbar and James are the only players to win multiple MVP Awards for multiple franchises, and Abdul-Jabbar is the only player to win the award three times for two different franchises.

An impact player at both ends of the court, Abdul-Jabbar was an All-NBA selection 15 times and an All-Defensive selection 11 times. He earned both honors in the same season 10 times, the third-most such seasons in NBA history behind Tim Duncan (15) and Kobe Bryant (12).

Abdul-Jabbar was probably the greatest college player of all time. He was a three-time NCAA champion, a three-time winner of the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award, and a three-time national player of the year. UCLA had a record of 88-2 in Abdul-Jabbar’s three collegiate seasons.

Bulls Make History

On this day in 1996, the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 86-80, becoming the first team in NBA history to reach 70 wins in a season. Since then, the only other team to reach 70 wins is the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won an NBA-record 73 games.

The Bulls finished the regular season with a record of 72-10. Unlike the 2015-16 Warriors, the Bulls were able to finish the job in the postseason, beating the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

The Bulls had an overall record of 15-3 in the 1996 NBA Playoffs. They are one of only five teams in NBA history to win at least 80% of their games in both the regular season and postseason:

1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks

1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers

1985-86 Boston Celtics

1995-96 Chicago Bulls

2016-17 Golden State Warriors

50 Times Three for MJ

On this day in 1987, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan scored 61 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks, his third straight 50-point game. Jordan is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least three straight 50-point games:

Wilt Chamberlain (10 such streaks, high of seven in a row)

Kobe Bryant (four in a row)

Elgin Baylor

Michael Jordan

Jordan shot 22-38 from the field and made 17 of his 21 free throws. Jordan is one of only five players in the 3-point era (i.e., since 1979-80) to record a 60-point game without making a 3-pointer, and he’s the only one to record multiple such games.

Jordan also grabbed 10 rebounds. This was the first of his two career 60-point, 10-rebound games. The only other players in NBA history to produce multiple such games are Wilt Chamberlain (32), Elgin Baylor (3), and James Harden (2).

Kidd Reaches Milestone

On this day in 2008, the Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd recorded his 100th career triple-double, tallying 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 111-98 win over the New Orleans Hornets. Kidd became the third player in NBA history to reach that mark, joining Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson.

Kidd concluded his career with 107 triple-doubles. He’s currently tied for fourth on the NBA’s all-time list:

198 — Russell Westbrook

181 — Oscar Robertson

138 — Magic Johnson

107 — Jason Kidd

107 — LeBron James

105 — Nikola Jokic

Kidd also ranks fourth with 11 career triple-doubles in the postseason:

30 — Magic Johnson

28 — LeBron James

12 — Russell Westbrook

11 — Jason Kidd

Wilt Makes History

On this day in 1967, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Wilt Chamberlain compiled 10 points, 38 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 126-95 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. It’s most rebounds ever recorded in a postseason game by a player with a triple-double.

This was Chamberlain’s third straight 30-rebound triple-double. It’s the only time in NBA history, regular season or postseason, a player has recorded consecutive 30-rebound triple-doubles.

Chamberlain is the only player in NBA Finals history to record a 30-rebound triple-double (he did so twice). He recorded five such triple-doubles in his postseason career. The only other player to record even one 30-rebound triple-double in a playoff game is Bill Russell, who did so versus the Cincinnati Royals in Game 5 of the 1966 Eastern Division Semifinals.

Spurs Can’t Miss

On this day in 1983, the San Antonio Spurs shot a blistering 53-75 from the field (70.7%) in a 132-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks, setting a still-standing NBA record for highest field goal percentage by a team in a game.

The Spurs’ George Gervin scored a game-high 40 points, hitting 15 of his 22 attempts from the floor. Teammates Artis Gilmore (24 points) and Gene Banks (21) were both perfect from the field, shooting 8-8 and 9-9, respectively.

The Mavericks attempted 39 more shots from the floor than the Spurs, but made three fewer field goals (50-114). The Spurs committed 23 turnovers to the Mavericks’ eight, helping to explain the huge disparity in field goals attempted. Gilmore tied the franchise single-game record with 11 errors, a mark that still stands.