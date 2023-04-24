Admiral Torpedoes Clippers

On this day in 1994, the San Antonio Spurs’ David Robinson scored a career-high and franchise-record 71 points in his season finale, a 112-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson narrowly beat out Shaquille O’Neal to win the NBA scoring title, 29.79 PPG to 29.35 PPG.

Robinson scored 18 points in the first quarter, six in the second quarter, 19 in the third quarter, and 28 in the fourth quarter. He set franchise records for most points scored in a fourth quarter and a second half (47).

Robinson also grabbed 14 rebounds and distributed five assists, becoming the first — and still only — player in NBA history to record at least 70 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game.

Robinson shot 26-41 from the field and 18-25 from the free throw line. He set franchise single-game records for field goals made, free throws made (tied), and free throws attempted. Robinson and George Gervin (three times) are the only players in franchise history to attempt at least 40 field goals in a game.

The performance did not come without a bit of controversy, as the Spurs intentionally fouled the Clippers late to gain possession so Robinson could add to his point total.

Wilt Gets First Title

On this day in 1967, Wilt Chamberlain scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the San Francisco Warriors 125-122 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, giving Chamberlain his first championship.

The 1966-67 Sixers were one of the greatest teams in NBA history, finishing the regular season with a record of 68-13, at the time the single-season record for wins. They went 11-4 in the playoffs, including a 4-1 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Division Finals. It ended a run of eight consecutive championships for the Celtics, the longest such streak in NBA history.

Chamberlain won his second of three straight MVP Awards that season. The only other players in NBA history to win three consecutive MVP Awards are Bill Russell (1960-61 to 1962-63) and Larry Bird (1983-84 to 1985-86).

Cage Wins Rebounding Title

On this day in 1988, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Michael Cage grabbed a career-high 30 rebounds in his season finale, a 109-100 loss to the Seattle SuperSonics. Cage averaged 13.03 RPG for the season, edging out Charles Oakley (13.00) for the NBA rebounding title.

Cage is one of only two players in franchise history to record a 30-rebound game; the other is Swen Nater, who did so twice (March 4, 1978 and Dec. 14, 1979).

Cage made just one shot from the floor, tied for the fewest field goals made in a 30-rebound game. Bill Russell (twice) and Wilt Chamberlain are the other players to record a 30-rebound game while connecting on a single field goal.

Rare Triple-Double for CP3

On this day in 2011, the New Orleans Hornets’ Chris Paul compiled 27 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds in a 93-88 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series. Paul is one of only three players in NBA history to record at least 25 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in a playoff game (a total of four instances):

Oscar Robertson (March 17, 1962)

Robertson (March 29, 1964)

Chris Paul (April 24, 2011)

Russell Westbrook (May 3, 2014)

This was Paul’s second playoff triple-double with the Hornets, the first coming on April 29, 2008. He’s the only player in franchise history to record multiple triple-doubles in the postseason.