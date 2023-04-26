Bobcats Set Ignominious Mark

On this day in 2012, the Charlotte Bobcats lost to the New York Knicks 104-84 in their season finale, finishing with a record of 7-59. It’s still the worst single-season winning percentage by a team in NBA history:

7-59 (.106) — 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats

9-73 (.110) — 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers

10-72 (.122) — 2015-16 Philadephia 76ers

6-42 (.125) — 1947-48 Providence Steam Rollers

11-71 (.134) — 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks

11-71 (.134) — 1997-98 Denver Nuggets

The Bobcats dropped their final 23 games, the longest losing streak to end a season in NBA history:

23 — 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats

19 — 1981-82 Cleveland Cavaliers

15 — 1967-68 San Diego Rockets

15 — 2010-11 Minnesota Timberwolves

14 — 1979-80 Detroit Pistons

14 — 1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers

The Bobcats were outscored by an average of 13.9 PPG, the second-worst average margin of defeat in NBA history:

15.2 — 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks

13.9 — 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats

12.1 — 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers

11.8 — 1997-98 Denver Nuggets

11.6 — 1982-83 Houston Rockets

Even though they played just 66 games, the Bobcats recorded 24 losses by 20 or more points, the second-highest such total in NBA history:

26 — 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks

24 — 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats

23 — 1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers

As a percentage, the Bobcats lost by 20 or more points more often than any other team in NBA history:

36.4% — 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats

31.7% — 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks

30.6% — 2020-21 Oklahoma City Thunder

29.0% — 1949-50 Denver Nuggets

28.0% — 1986-87 Los Angeles Clippers

Career High for Durant

On this day in 2019, the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant scored a playoff career-high 50 points in a series-ending 129-110 win over the LA Clippers. Durant shot 15-26 from the field — including 6-14 from 3-point range — and made 14 of his 15 free throws. Durant also contributed six rebounds and five assists.

Durant is one of only four players in franchise history to score at least 50 points in a playoff game (a total of seven instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (four times)

Rick Barry

Sleepy Floyd

Kevin Durant

Durant, who scored 45 points the previous game, is one of only six players in NBA history to record consecutive 45-point games in the playoffs:

Michael Jordan (three distinct streaks)

Jerry West

Bernard King

Kobe Bryant

Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant

Durant and Stephen Curry (April 23 & 25, 2015) are the only players in NBA history to make at least 10 field goals, 10 free throws, and five 3-pointers in back-to-back playoff games.

Hakeem Does It All

On this day in 1986, the Houston Rockets’ Hakeem Olajuwon did it all in a 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series. Olajuwon scored 38 points on 18-27 shooting from the field, adding 16 rebounds, six steals, and five blocks. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, he’s the only player to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks in a playoff game.

Olajuwon led the Rockets to their second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history that season, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in six games. Olajuwon averaged 26.9 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 3.5 BPG, and 2.0 SPG in 20 postseason games, recording 14 double-doubles.