Eight Is Enough

On this day in 1966, the Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell scored 25 points and hauled in 32 rebounds in a 95-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. It was the last of eight consecutive NBA titles for the Celtics. No other franchise has won more than three straight championships.

This was also the last of 10 consecutive NBA Finals appearances for the Celtics. No other franchise has participated in more than five straight Finals (Golden State Warriors, 2015-2019).

There have been 14 Finals games in which a player recorded at least 25 points and 25 rebounds. Russell is responsible for half of them:

7 — Bill Russell

6 — Wilt Chamberlain

1 — Bob Pettit

Russell is the only player to record at least 25 points and 25 rebounds in a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. This was the second time he achieved the feat; the first came on April 18, 1962.

MJ Opens With 50

On this day in 1988, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan scored 50 points in a 104-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Jordan is one of only five players in NBA history to open a postseason with a 50-point game:

John Havlicek (1973)

Michael Jordan (1988)

Karl Malone (2000)

Allen Iverson (2003)

Donovan Mitchell (2020)

Jordan shot 19-35 from the field and made all 12 of his free throws. This was one of 47 career playoff games in which Jordan made double-digit field goals and free throws, 10 more such games than any other player in NBA history (Jerry West, 37).

Three days later, Jordan would score 55 points, becoming the first (and still only) player in NBA postseason history to record back-to-back 50-point games. All told, he recorded eight 50-point games in the playoffs, double that of any other player in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain, 4).

Celtics Set Scoring Mark

On this day in 1990, the Boston Celtics destroyed the New York Knicks 157-128, the most points ever scored in an NBA playoff game:

157 — Boston Celtics (April 28, 1990)

156 — Milwaukee Bucks (March 30, 1970)

154 — LA Clippers (Aug. 25, 2020)

153 — Los Angeles Lakers (May 22, 1985)

153 — Portland Trail Blazers (May 11, 1992)

The Celtics scored 41 points in the first quarter, 33 in the second quarter, 42 in the third quarter, and 41 in the fourth quarter. They are the only team in NBA postseason history to record three 40-point quarters in a game.

The Celtics set another record by shooting 63-94 from the field (67.0%), the highest field goal percentage ever recorded by a team in a playoff game:

67.0% — Boston Celtics (April 28, 1990)

66.3% — Los Angeles Lakers (April 17, 1986)

66.0% — Milwaukee Bucks (April 23, 1978)

65.7% — San Antonio Spurs (April 26, 1985)

65.1% — Utah Jazz (April 25, 1991)

The Celtics’ Kevin McHale led the way, scoring a game-high 31 points on 12-15 shooting from the field. McHale was one of eight Celtics to score in double figures, tying the franchise single-game postseason record (May 31, 1984).

The Celtics grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, but the Knicks rallied to win the next three games to take the series 3-2. The Knicks are one of only six teams in NBA history to win a best-of-five series after dropping the first two games.

CP3 Can’t Miss

On this day in 2022, the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul scored 33 points without missing a shot from the field or the free throw line in a series-clinching 115-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 of their Western Conference First Round series. Paul made all 14 of his attempts from the field and hit each of his four free throws.

Paul set an NBA record for most field goals made in a playoff game without a miss:

14 — Chris Paul (April 28, 2022)

12 — Larry McNeill (April 13, 1975)

12 — Nene (April 23, 2017)

11 — Scott Wedman (May 27, 1985)

11 — Serge Ibaka (June 2, 2012)

Paul also set an NBA record for most points scored in any game — regular season or postseason — by a player who did not miss a field goal or free throw:

33 — Chris Paul (April 28, 2022)

32 — Gary Payton (Jan. 4, 1995)

31 — Charles Barkley (March 24, 1989)

31 — Thomas Bryant (Dec. 22, 2018)

Paul, who scored 30 points on 12-16 shooting from the field in Game 1, became just the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 30 points with a field goal percentage of 75% multiple times in a playoff series:

James Worthy (1989 WCS)

Shaquille O’Neal (2004 FIN)

Yao Ming (2005 WC1)

Dwight Howard (2009 EC1)

Chris Paul (2022 WC1)

The then-36-year-old Paul averaged 22.3 PPG and 11.3 APG for the series, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG and 10 APG in a postseason series.