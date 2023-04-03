Postseason High for Kareem

On this day in 1970, rookie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored a postseason career-high 46 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 115-106 in Game 5 of the Eastern Division Semifinals, taking the series four games to one. The only rookie in NBA history to score more points in a playoff game is Wilt Chamberlain, who did so twice (53 and 50 points).

Abdul-Jabbar also hauled in a game-high 25 rebounds. He’s one of only three players in NBA history to record at least 45 points and 25 rebounds in a playoff game (a total of seven instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (5 times)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Hakeem Olajuwon

Abdul-Jabbar averaged 36.2 PPG and 15.8 RPG for the series, shooting 58.3% from the field. Abdul-Jabbar is one of only six players in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG and 15 RPG in a playoff series, and he’s one of only three players to do so multiple times (Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain).

It Takes a Thief

On this day in 1999, the New Jersey Nets’ Kendall Gill recorded 11 steals in an 88-77 win over the Miami Heat, tying Larry Kenon’s NBA record for most steals in a game. Kenon had 11 steals in the San Antonio Spurs’ 110-105 victory over the Kansas City Kings on Dec. 26, 1976.

Gill also scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, he’s one of only four players to record at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals in a game:

Larry Kenon (Dec. 26, 1976)

Alvin Robertson (Feb. 18, 1986)

Clyde Drexler (Nov. 1, 1996)

Kendall Gill (April 3, 1999)

Stackhouse Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 2001, the Detroit Pistons’ Jerry Stackhouse scored a career-high and franchise-record 57 points in a 110-83 win over the Chicago Bulls. Stackhouse shot 21-36 from the field and made 11 of his 13 free throws.

Stackhouse averaged a career-high 29.8 PPG in 2000-01, leading the NBA in total points (2,380). He set franchise single-season records for field goals attempted, free throws made, free throws attempted, points, and points per game. Stackhouse shot just 40.2% from the field that season, the second-lowest figure in NBA history by a player who scored at least 2,000 points.

First to 3,000 Blocks

On this day in 1987, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blocked two shots in a 127-121 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, becoming the first player to reach 3,000 career blocks (the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74). He’s now one of five players to achieve that milestone:

3,830 — Hakeem Olajuwon

3,289 — Dikembe Mutombo

3,189 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

3,064 — Mark Eaton

3,020 — Tim Duncan

The NBA did not record blocks in Abdul-Jabbar’s first four seasons in the league. Had they done so, his career total would likely exceed 4,000.