Jordan Does It All

On this day in 1989, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan tallied 33 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and six steals in a 121-101 rout of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan shot 10-15 from the field and made 13 of his 15 free throws.

This was the second of two games that season in which Jordan recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Jordan is the only player to record multiple such games in a single season.

This was also the sixth of seven consecutive 20-point triple-doubles for Jordan:

21 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST

33 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST

32 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST

37 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST

28 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST

33 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST

31 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST

Jordan is tied with Oscar Robertson (Jan. 1–12, 1961) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

Freaky Production

On this day in 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a 128-122 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo shot 13-22 from the field and 16-21 from the free throw line, and he did not commit a turnover.

Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game (a total of four instances):

Alvan Adams (Feb. 22, 1977)

Joel Embiid (Nov. 15, 2017)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (April 4, 2019)

Embiid (Nov. 13, 2022)

Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record a 45-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game without committing a turnover, and he’s the only one to do so twice:

Alex English (Dec. 13, 1983)

Michael Jordan (Nov. 3, 1989)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (April 4, 2019)

Antetokounmpo (Nov. 25, 2019)

Wilt Sets Laker Mark

On this day in 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain set a franchise record for most rebounds in a playoff game with 33 in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Leaguewide, no player has matched or exceeded Chamberlain’s total in a playoff game since.

Chamberlain is the only player in franchise history to record a 30-rebound game in the postseason. He had seven such games: