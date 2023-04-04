Jordan Does It All
On this day in 1989, the Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan tallied 33 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds, and six steals in a 121-101 rout of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan shot 10-15 from the field and made 13 of his 15 free throws.
This was the second of two games that season in which Jordan recorded at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and five steals. Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Jordan is the only player to record multiple such games in a single season.
This was also the sixth of seven consecutive 20-point triple-doubles for Jordan:
21 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST
33 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST
32 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
37 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
28 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
33 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST
31 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST
Jordan is tied with Oscar Robertson (Jan. 1–12, 1961) for the longest such streak in NBA history.
Freaky Production
On this day in 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks in a 128-122 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokounmpo shot 13-22 from the field and 16-21 from the free throw line, and he did not commit a turnover.
Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks in a game (a total of four instances):
Alvan Adams (Feb. 22, 1977)
Joel Embiid (Nov. 15, 2017)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (April 4, 2019)
Embiid (Nov. 13, 2022)
Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, Antetokounmpo is one of only three players to record a 45-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game without committing a turnover, and he’s the only one to do so twice:
Alex English (Dec. 13, 1983)
Michael Jordan (Nov. 3, 1989)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (April 4, 2019)
Antetokounmpo (Nov. 25, 2019)
Wilt Sets Laker Mark
On this day in 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wilt Chamberlain set a franchise record for most rebounds in a playoff game with 33 in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. Leaguewide, no player has matched or exceeded Chamberlain’s total in a playoff game since.
Chamberlain is the only player in franchise history to record a 30-rebound game in the postseason. He had seven such games:
33 — April 4, 1971
31 — April 26, 1969
31 — May 1, 1969
31 — April 4, 1972
30 — March 26, 1969
30 — April 8, 1973
30 — April 19, 1973