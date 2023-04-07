Bradley Sets Franchise Mark

On this day in 1998, the Dallas Mavericks’ Shawn Bradley scored 22 points, grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds, and blocked a franchise-record 13 shots in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74, Bradley is one of only six players to record at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 blocks in a game (a total of eight instances):

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2 games)

Hakeem Olajuwon (2 games)

Elvin Hayes

Shaquille O’Neal

Shawn Bradley

Joakim Noah

This was one of 10 career games in which Bradley recorded at least 10 blocks. He’s one of six players to produce at least 10 such games:

18 — Mark Eaton

18 — Manute Bol

13 — Dikembe Mutombo

11 — Hakeem Olajuwon

10 — David Robinson

10 — Shawn Bradley

Vinsane Effort

On this day in 2007, the New Jersey Nets’ Vince Carter produced 47 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and three blocks in a 120-114 overtime win over the Washington Wizards. Carter shot 16-28 from the field — including 7-13 from 3-point range — and made seven of his nine free throws.

Carter is one of only eight players in NBA history to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game (a total of 12 instances):

Wilt Chamberlain (3 times)

Elgin Baylor (2 times)

Russell Westbrook (2 times)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Alvan Adams

Vince Carter

James Harden

Luka Doncic

Stockton’s Record Streak

On this day in 1988, the Utah Jazz’s John Stockton dished out 18 assists in a loss to the Houston Rockets. It was the last of 12 consecutive games in which Stockton recorded at least 15 assists, the longest such streak in NBA history by four games:

12 — John Stockton (March 14–April 7, 1988)

8 — Stockton (April 11–23, 1988)

8 — Stockton (Nov. 3–21, 1989)

7 — Isiah Thomas (Jan. 22–Feb. 2, 1985)

7 — Russell Westbrook (May 3–14, 2021)

This was one of 44 games that season in which Stockton recorded at least 15 assists, the most such games in a single season in NBA history. He also set a single-season record with 1,128 assists, a record he would go on to break two more times (1989-90 and 1990-91).