Stockton Sets NBA Mark

On this day in 1995, the Utah Jazz’s John Stockton dished out 16 assists in a 129-88 win over the Denver Nuggets, passing Magic Johnson to become the NBA’s all-time leader in assists. Stockton finished his career with 15,806 assists, a whopping 3,715 more than the next-closest player (Jason Kidd, 12,091).

Stockton’s record appears unassailable, at least for the near future. As Zach Kram pointed out on The Ringer yesterday:

We could add up the assist tallies for the last 19 season leaders — in other words, add Trae Young’s 2021-22 assists to Russell Westbrook’s 2020-21 assists, and so on, all the way back through Stephon Marbury’s 2003-04 assists — and still not reach Stockton’s career total.

Wow 😳

This was one of 293 career games in which Stockton recorded at least 15 assists, 105 more such games than any other player in NBA history:

293 — John Stockton

188 — Magic Johnson

110 — Steve Nash

Stockton also scored 12 points in this game, one of his NBA-record 714 points-assists double-doubles. No one else is within 170 such games of Stockton (Magic Johnson, 543).

Lillard Ends Epic Run

On this day in 2020, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard scored 51 points and dished out 12 assists in a 124-107 win over the Utah Jazz, concluding an epic six-game run:

61 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST

47 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST

50 PTS, 6 REB, 13 AST

36 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST

48 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST

51 PTS, 2 REB, 12 AST

Lillard is the only player in NBA history to record five 45-point games and a 30-point triple-double in a six-game span.

Over those six games, Lillard averaged 48.8 PPG, 10.2 APG, and 7.2 RPG. He’s the only player in NBA history to average at least 45 PPG and 10 APG over a six-game span.

This was also the last of six straight games in which Lillard made at least six 3-pointers. He’s tied with Stephen Curry (April 29–May 8, 2021) for the longest such streak in NBA history.

King for a Day

On this day in 1984, the New York Knicks’ Bernard King scored 50 points in a 105-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. King became the first (and still only) player in franchise history to record back-to-back 50-point games.

King actually recorded his 50-point games on back-to-back days. He’s one of only six players in NBA history to accomplish that feat:

Wilt Chamberlain (multiple times)

Elgin Baylor

Bernard King

Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

Bradley Beal

King shot 20-28 from the field (71.4%) and made 10 of his 13 free throws. He and Wilt Chamberlain (multiple times) are the only players in NBA history to make at least 20 fields and 10 free throws in consecutive games.

King — who shot 20-30 from the field (66.7%) in his previous game — is one of only two players in NBA history to record back-to-back 50-point games while making at least two-thirds of his shots from the field. The other is Chamberlain (surprise!), who did so on Nov. 29 & Dec. 2, 1962.

Fastest to 40

On this day in 1996, the Chicago Bulls beat the Sacramento Kings 105-85 to improve to 40-3 on the season. They are the fastest team in NBA history to reach 40 wins in a season:

43 G — Chicago Bulls, 1995-96

44 G — Philadelphia 76ers, 1966-67

44 G — Los Angeles Lakers, 1971-72

44 G — Golden State Warriors, 2015-16

45 G — Chicago Bulls, 1996-97

The Bulls would go on to win a then-NBA-record 72 games that season, becoming the first team in NBA history to reach 70 wins. Their record has since been surpassed by the 2015-16 Warriors (73-9), although the Bulls won the NBA title that season (unlike the Warriors).