First 60-Point Game

On this day in 1949, the Philadelphia Warriors’ Joe Fulks scored a career-high 63 points in a 108-87 win over the Indianapolis Jets, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 60-point game. Fulks shot 27-56 from the field (48.2%) and made nine of his 14 free throws. His 56 field goals attempted is a mark that has only been exceeded by Wilt Chamberlain.

Fulks’ 63 points stood as the NBA single-game record until Feb. 8, 1959, when the Minneapolis Lakers’ Elgin Baylor scored 64 points versus the Boston Celtics. Wilt Chamberlain bettered Fulks’ franchise single-game mark on March 9, 1961, when he scored 67 points versus the New York Knicks.

Unique Triple-Double for Green

On this day in 2017, the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green compiled four points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals, and five blocks in a 122-107 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74, Green is the only player to record a triple-double without scoring in double figures. He’s also the only player to record at least 10 steals and five blocks in a game.

Green set a franchise single-game record for steals, breaking the mark of nine shared by Rick Barry (Oct. 29, 1974) and Micheal Ray Richardson (Feb. 5, 1983). Green still holds the record today.

This was one of 31 career triple-doubles for Green, 11 more than any other player in franchise history (Tom Gola, 20). Green’s scoring average of 14.0 PPG in his triple-doubles is the lowest in NBA history among players with at least 20 career triple-doubles. Interestingly, Gola has the second-lowest such scoring average (15.7 PPG).

Big Day for Big O

On this day in 1962, the Cincinnati Royals’ Oscar Robertson produced 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 16 assists in a 134-118 win over the St. Louis Hawks. Robertson became the first player in NBA history to record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 15 assists in a game. There have only been four such games in NBA history:

Oscar Robertson (Feb. 10, 1962)

Robertson (Feb. 20, 1962)

Wilt Chamberlain (Feb. 14, 1968)

Chamberlain (March 5, 1968)

This was one of Robertson’s 24 30-point triple-doubles that season, the most such games in a single season in NBA history. His 106 career 30-point triple-doubles are by far the most in NBA history, 58 more than any other player.

Bulls Duo Makes History

On this day in 2021, the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine and Coby White made nine and eight 3-pointers, respectively, in a 129-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. They became the first teammates in NBA history to each make at least eight 3-pointers in the same game, a feat that has been achieved two more times since:

Zach LaVine & Coby White (Feb. 10, 2021)

Donovan Mitchell & Kevin Love (Oct. 30, 2022)

Stephen Curry & Andrew Wiggins (Dec. 3, 2022)

LaVine finished with 46 points on 17-25 shooting from the field. His effective field goal percentage was 86.0%, the highest such figure in a 45-point game in franchise history.

White scored 30 points, making 10 of his 20 shots from the field. He set a franchise single-game record by attempting 17 3-pointers.