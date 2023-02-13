Career High for Pearl

On this day in 1968, Baltimore Bullets rookie Earl “The Pearl” Monroe scored a career-high 56 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Only two rookies in NBA history have scored more points in a game: Wilt Chamberlain (58, twice) and Rick Barry (57).

Monroe made 20 of his 33 shots from the field and 16 of his 22 free throws. He’s the only rookie in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 15 free throws in a game.

Monore and Brandon Jennings (Nov. 14, 2009) are the only players in NBA history to record the sole 50-point game of their career in their rookie season. Among NBA players with at least 15,000 career points, Monroe and Elvin Hayes are the only ones to record their outright career high (i.e., never matched) as a rookie.

Big Effort From Big O

On this day in 1962, the Cincinnati Royals’ Oscar Robertson tallied 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists in a 152-132 win over the Philadelphia Warriors. This was the second of four games in NBA history in which a player recorded at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists, two of them by Robertson:

Oscar Robertson (Nov. 10, 1961)

Robertson (Feb. 13, 1962)

James Harden (Dec. 31, 2016)

Nikola Jokic (Dec. 25, 2022)

Wilt Chamberlain scored 65 points and grabbed 22 rebounds for the Warriors in the loss. This was the first of two games in NBA history in which opposing players recorded a 40-point triple-double and a 60-point game. The second such game occurred just 12 days later (Feb. 25, 1962), when the New York Knicks’ Richie Guerin recorded 50 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds and Chamberlain scored 67 points.

Isiah Equals Franchise Mark

On this day in 1985, the Detroit Pistons’ Isiah Thomas scored 23 points and dished out 25 assists in a 124-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Thomas’ 25 assists were a career high and also tied the franchise single-game record held by Kevin Porter, who did so twice. Thomas and Porter still share the record today.

Thomas also snagged five rebounds. He’s one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 25 assists, 20 points, and five rebounds in a game: